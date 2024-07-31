Leaked: Rogue Secret Service Sniper Email — Demands '5 High-Level Supervisors’ Must Go and Warns We ‘Should Expect Another Trump Assassination Attempt’
In the wake of the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the Secret Service is facing calls for widespread change from GOP lawmakers – and from within the agency itself.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a rogue Secret Service counter sniper sent a furious email to the agency’s entire Uniformed Division demanding “5 high-level supervisors” be fired from their posts and warning that another assassination attempt is likely coming.
They wrote: “I’m not stopping until 5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions. This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days? Because we SHOULD expect another assassination attempt to happen before November. We’ve exposed our inability to protect our leaders due to our leadership.
“The technicians who worked on 7/13/24 in Butler, PA DID THEIR JOB with their hands tied. Secret Service SUPERVISORS ‘knew better’ and the foot soldiers working, made the best of a BAD situation that resulted in a civilian death and a near miss of the protectee and our Technician shooting and killing the suspect.”
Secret Service top brass has faced intense scrutiny from Trump loyalists questioning how they missed gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was reportedly was seen lurking around the area with a rangefinder and flagged by multiple witnesses before he opened fire from a nearby roof.
Kimberly Cheatle, the Director of the Secret Service, admitted to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee the shooting was the “most significant operational failure” by the security agency in decades. She resigned last week and was replaced by Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr., who has insisted a full and “proper investigation” must be carried out before anyone is fired.
- Political Shockwave: Kamala Surges in Head-to-Head Polls With Trump — Ex-Prez Plunges 11 Points in Key Battleground State
- Barron Trump’s Classmate Reveals ‘Mysterious’ Heir Had ‘Multiple Agents’ Trailing Him at School – Including to Toilet
- GOP Senators In Furious Exchanges While Grilling New Secret Service Boss Over Trump Shooting: ‘Stop Interrupting Me!’
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the leaked email obtained by Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree, the counter sniper continued: “I know many look at the CS team as ‘guys who sit on the roof’ and don't do much. But our responsibility, our MISSION, is not about protecting tan EMPTY White House located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s about preventing and stopping another JFK style assassination, in whatever city that may be.
“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS. We just got lucky and looked good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain) within CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as if those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”
The writer added that the motto of the Secret Service is “CYA” or “cover your a--” and that “every supervisor is doing it right now”, concluding: “The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to now somehow hide as I move into my next career. Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That's the public perception I'm now faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse.
“Some of us take our job serious, DEADLY serious. I may be overzealous. But after 7 years in the Marine Corps as an NCO and 20+ years on the USSS Counter Sniper team, failure is not an option, and on 7/13/24, WE failed. Not because of commitment or sense of dedication. But because our SUPERVISORS (aka leadership) knew better and thought our concerns were less than important.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) brought up the “very telling” email during a heated joint Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Tuesday, telling Acting Director Rowe: “I want to know how you feel about the fact that employees in your agency are worried about covering their behind and not worried about protecting a former president.”
Rowe said he was “hurt because my people are hurting right now”, adding: “My agency is hurting. Emotions are raw. I actually want to hear more from that duty officer, that technician. I am committed to being a change agent, meaning I am committed to reviewing some of these things.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.