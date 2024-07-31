Leaked: Rogue Secret Service Sniper Email — Demands '5 High-Level Supervisors’ Must Go and Warns We ‘Should Expect Another Trump Assassination Attempt’

Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In the leaked email obtained by Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree, the counter sniper continued: “I know many look at the CS team as ‘guys who sit on the roof’ and don't do much. But our responsibility, our MISSION, is not about protecting tan EMPTY White House located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s about preventing and stopping another JFK style assassination, in whatever city that may be.

“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS. We just got lucky and looked good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain) within CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as if those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”