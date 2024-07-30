GOP Senators Get Into Furious Exchanges While Grilling New Secret Service Boss Over Trump Shooting: ‘Stop Interrupting Me’

Hawley, 44, shouted at Rowe as he demanded to know why no agents have been fired over the massive security breach that led to 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opening fire from a rooftop near Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

He snapped: “Isn’t the fact that a former president was shot, that a good American is dead, that other Americans were critically wounded – isn’t that enough mission failure for you to say that the person who decided that building should not be in the security perimeter probably ought to be stepped down?”

Rowe held his ground and pushed back against Hawley, saying: “I want to be neutral and make sure that we get to the bottom of it and interview everybody in order to determine if there was more than one person who perhaps exercised bad judgment ... What I need to know is exactly what happened, and I need my investigators to do their job, and I cannot put my thumb on the scale.”

He said “this could have been our Texas School Book Depository”, a reference to where Lee Harvey Oswald perched as he shot President John F. Kennedy in 1963, adding: “I have lost sleep over that for the last 17 days just like you have. I will tell you ... people will be held accountable. And I will do so with integrity and not rush to judgment and put people unfairly persecuted ... We have to be able to have a proper investigation into this, Senator.”