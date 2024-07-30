Donald Trump’s Blueprint to Defeat Kamala Harris Revealed: ‘Get Her Off-Script in Front of Voters and Reporters’
Donald Trump's so-called blueprint to defeat presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has been unveiled.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Trump, 78, reportedly plans to get Harris, 59, to go "off-script in front of voters and reporters" in an effort propel his presidential campaign to victory in November.
Since Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking reelection, the Trump campaign has been thrown into a tizzy over how to handle the rush of support for Harris.
In a series of Truth Social rants, Trump appeared to walked back his previous commitment to a second debate that was originally scheduled to take place in September on ABC News with Biden, citing the network's alleged bias.
Upon Trump's grumbling about the scheduled debate continuing with Harris in Biden's place, the vice president called out the ex-president.
Harris quoted an X post about Trump "backing out of the debate" and added: "What happened to ‘any time, any place?'”
In light of Trump's complaint and the changing of the Democratic ticket, Fox News extended an invitation to both campaigns to debate on the network in September. It remains unclear if either campaign have accepted the network's offer.
In light of growing support for the Harris campaign — and amid uncertainly of a Harris vs. Trump debate — the ex-president apparently has a new strategy to tackle the increasing threat of the vice president: throw her off her game.
A source close to the Trump campaign described the ongoing back and forth and uncertainly of Trump debating Harris to a news outlet as "the game before the game".
The insider added: "I mean, clearly they understand he’s going to have to debate her and is going to debate her more than once. Yeah, that’s not something she excels at, that’s for sure."
Senior Trump campaign official Chris LaCivita echoed the insider's remarks: "Every time Kamala Harris opens her mouth she’s off-script. Her record is the most dangerously liberal record in existence and no amount of scripting can change that."
Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes also spoke about the importance of throwing Harris "off-script" and setting her up to explain her political record as a key debate strategy.
Hughes said: "Biden acted like a California liberal, Kamala actually is one."
"The more she’s forced to explain her dangerously liberal record, the more Americans will see she’s wrong on the border, wrong for fixing out of control inflation, and wrong on restoring our nation to a strong position in the world."
While the Trump campaign is reportedly hoping Harris explaining her prosecutorial record will turn-off voters to her campaign, Harris is no stranger to scrutiny over her time as Attorney General of California or as vice president.
During a 2021 interview with Lester Holt, Harris refused to answer questions about visiting the southern border, which generated viral clips from the interview that forced her team to revamp their social media strategy.
