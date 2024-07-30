‘Reckless’ Pax Jolie-Pitt Was in ‘Multiple’ E-Bike Collisions Before Latest Crash and Hospitalization – Report

One source added: “[Pax’s] friends are concerned about him. He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

Another source told Page Six that Jolie is currently at Pax’s side in the hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition, but it’s still unclear when he will be discharged.

As we previously reported, Pax smashed his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday during rush hour at around 5:00 P.M.

The driver of the other car got out to check on the celebrity scion, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, and waited until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.