‘Reckless’ Pax Jolie-Pitt Was in ‘Multiple’ E-Bike Collisions Before Latest Crash and Hospitalization – Report

Composite image of Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt, who is currently hospitalized after crashing his e-bike, had been in multiple collisions before the accident and never wore a helmet.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

It’s looking more and more like Pax Jolie-Pitt’s electric bike crash was an accident waiting to happen.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt, 60, reportedly never wears a helmet, and had been in “multiple” accidents prior to the terrifying crash in Los Angeles that left him hospitalized with a head injury.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Angelina is reportedly by her son, Pax's side at the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, but it's unclear when he will be released.

One source added: “[Pax’s] friends are concerned about him. He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”

As we previously reported, Pax smashed his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday during rush hour at around 5:00 P.M.

As we previously reported, Pax smashed his electric bike into the back of a car stopped at a red light on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday during rush hour at around 5:00 P.M.

The driver of the other car got out to check on the celebrity scion, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, and waited until police and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Witnesses told TMZ Pax was experiencing hip pain and had injured his head. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Although medics initially feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, he is reportedly in stable condition.

Pax, who was adopted in Vietnam at age 3, has had “virtually no contact” with his father following the acrimonious divorce that has torn their family apart.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, also share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, all of whom have largely sided with their mom and distanced themselves from their dad in the wake of their parents' dramatic 2016 breakup.

Jolie has accused Pitt of physical abuse towards her and the kids, and since their split, the onetime lovers have been locked in a years-long legal battle.

Pax also unleashed on his famous dad in an infamous Father’s Day post from 2020, calling him a “world class a------” who “time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Brad Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt, like most of the Jolie-Pitt children, want nothing to do with their father.

He continued: “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so."

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!”

