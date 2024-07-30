Gilgo Beach Suspected Serial Killer Appears in New York Court, Lawyer Blasts ‘More the Merrier’ Charges

According to The Daily Sun, Brown said: "The most recent two were victims of the indictment, specifically Castilla and Taylor. I know strategically why the prosecutor wanted to put them in because the more the merrier, but they have nothing to do with the others."

“The MO is different, the way that the murders allegedly were carried out were different, where those bodies were deposited or left is completely different. So, as we know about these Gilgo Beach murders, those two have nothing to do with this."

Heuermann’s attorney plans to file a motion to separate the cases against his client, hoping to split the indictments of The Gilgo Four from those of Taylor and Costilla.