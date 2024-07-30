Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > crime

Gilgo Beach Suspected Serial Killer Appears in New York Court, Lawyer Blasts ‘More the Merrier’ Charges

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Slams 'More the Merrier' Charges
Source: MEGA

Rex Heuermann has been charged with six murders, with the possibility of a seventh murder charge pending, officials said.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court for the first time since being charged with two additional murders and his defense attorney laid out a trial strategy for the accused mass murderer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 13, 2023, Heuermann, now 60, was arrested outside his Manhattan office in connection with the 2010 deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Rex Heuermann's Attorney Slams 'More the Merrier' Charges
Source: MEGA

The suspect was initially charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Since his arrest, authorities have also added charges in three additional murders.

Heuermann was also charged with the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, whose remains were near the other three. These four victims were known as The Gilgo Four.

Rex Heuermann's Attorney Slams 'More the Merrier' Charges
Source: MEGA

Accused Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann kept stomach-churning notes surrounding the murders.

In June 2024, authorities filed charges against Heuermann for the alleged murders of Jessica Taylor in 2003 and Sandra Costilla in 1993, RadarOnline.com previously reported.

On July 30, 2024, Heuermann appeared in court, with his estranged wife also in attendance with her service dog, NewsNation reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Rex Heuermann's Attorney Slams 'More the Merrier' Charges
Source: GoFundMe; MEGA

DNA sample from Rex Heuermann's wife matches hairs found on the victims' remains, officials said.

MORE ON:
crime

After a brief procedural discussion about evidence, the judge set Heuermann’s next court date for Oct. 16.

Michael Brown, Heuermann’s attorney, spoke with reporters afterwards, slamming the prosecution’s attempt to try and add the murders of Taylor and Costilla to the existing indictment against his client.

Article continues below advertisement
Rex Heuermann's Attorney Slams 'More the Merrier' Charges
Source: MEGA

Police officers outside Heuermann's home shortly after his arrest in July 2023.

According to The Daily Sun, Brown said: "The most recent two were victims of the indictment, specifically Castilla and Taylor. I know strategically why the prosecutor wanted to put them in because the more the merrier, but they have nothing to do with the others."

“The MO is different, the way that the murders allegedly were carried out were different, where those bodies were deposited or left is completely different. So, as we know about these Gilgo Beach murders, those two have nothing to do with this."

Heuermann’s attorney plans to file a motion to separate the cases against his client, hoping to split the indictments of The Gilgo Four from those of Taylor and Costilla.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

According to CBS News, Heuermann's estranged wife, Asap Ellerup, attended the court session with an attorney. The outlet reported she did not speak at the hearing.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.