Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky ‘Secretly Got Engaged Months Ago on Her 38th Birthday’
Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky secretly got engaged “several months” before they finally confirmed their relationship status at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Polansky, 46, already popped the question by Lady Gaga’s 38th birthday party on March 28, and she said yes – but decided to keep the news under wraps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider claimed: “The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise. Everyone’s excited about them getting married.
“They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight, but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of.”
The source added to PEOPLE that Gaga is “the happiest with Michael”, and “they both would love to have a family”.
Although Gaga largely kept her personal life with the tech entrepreneur out of the public eye, she revealed they were engaged when she introduced Polansky to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as “my fiancé” while they watched Olympic swimming events at the Paris Aquatic Centre.
Gaga performed at the opening ceremony alongside Celine Dion, and Attal lauded her rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon Truc en Plumes (My Thing With Feathers) as “stunning” and “breathtaking”.
The Poker Face singer has been romantically linked with Polansky since the end of 2019, when they were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.
They sparked engagement rumors in April when Gaga was photographed wearing a huge diamond ring as she strutted through West Hollywood in a long black coat.
Despite their strong connection, the relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Last year, a source claimed they had broken up because they couldn’t agree on marriage and babies.
More recently, insiders told us their relationship was under strain because her friends disapproved of the tech CEO’s controlling ways.
Gaga was engaged twice before she met Polansky. She got engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney, 43, in February 2015 but called things off in July 2016. She later got engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, but they had officially ended their relationship by February 2019.
