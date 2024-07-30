Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky ‘Secretly Got Engaged Months Ago on Her 38th Birthday’

An insider claimed: “The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise. Everyone’s excited about them getting married.

“They’re great together. He’s excited and supportive of her career. He can’t stand being in the spotlight, but lets her shine. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of.”

The source added to PEOPLE that Gaga is “the happiest with Michael”, and “they both would love to have a family”.