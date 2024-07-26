Derailed! Rogue Saboteur Attacks French High-Speed Rail Hours Ahead of Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony — ‘Nerve Centers Were Targeted’

The saboteurs damaged signal substation cables that connect the capital with Lille, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. A second attack on the Paris-Marseille line was foiled, but there were no injuries.

The fires were predominately started in pipes holding the signaling cables.

To date, nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks and authorities have not publicly stated who they think might have been behind them.

However, an intelligence source told CNN that French intelligence services are “fully mobilized” to find those responsible. The source added: “These methods have been used by the far-left in the past” but “there is no evidence to tie today’s actions to them.”

Prosecutors have already opened a criminal investigation. Prosecutor Laure Beccuau, said a formal investigation also had been launched into “deliberate damage of property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation,’’ the Guardian reported.