Adidas Sorry To Bella Hadid and Other Models For ‘Negative Impact’ Of Munich Olympics-Themed Ad

Adidas apologized to Bella Hadid and other models who were featured in a campaign steeped in controversy over its link to the 1972 Munich Olympics, where nearly a dozen Israeli athletes were killed.

The company was also scrutinized over its decision to feature Hadid, 27, an outspoken supporter of Palestine, in the ad, and reportedly dropped her from the classic footwear revival campaign amid the backlash.

Adidas wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday that it never meant to reference the "terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics", saying: "We made an unintentional mistake.