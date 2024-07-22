Adidas Sorry To Bella Hadid and Other Models For ‘Negative Impact’ Of Munich Olympics-Themed Ad
Adidas apologized to Bella Hadid and other models who were featured in a campaign steeped in controversy over its link to the 1972 Munich Olympics, where nearly a dozen Israeli athletes were killed.
The company was also scrutinized over its decision to feature Hadid, 27, an outspoken supporter of Palestine, in the ad, and reportedly dropped her from the classic footwear revival campaign amid the backlash.
Adidas wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday that it never meant to reference the "terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics", saying: "We made an unintentional mistake.
"These connections are not meant and we apologise for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world."
The company also apologized "to our partners, Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Koundé, and others, for any negative impact on them", adding, "we are revising the campaign."
The statement came as an insider reportedly told Us Weekly that Hadid planned to take Adidas to court "for their lack of public accountability" in the ordeal, arguing the campaign “would associate anyone with the death and violence of what took place at the 1972 Munich Games.”
The German sportswear company first issued an apology after the Israeli government denounced its decision to choose Hadid as its model for the retro-inspired classic SL 72 tennis shoe, which was first released during the 1972 Munich Olympics.
On Thursday, a post on the official X account for the Israeli government read, in part: "Eleven Israelis were murdered by Palestinian terrorists during the Munich Olympics. Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model who has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews." The company told reporters afterward: “We believe in sport as a unifying force around the world and will continue our efforts to champion diversity and equality in everything we do."
Hadid had not commented on the turmoil publicly as of Monday. The Kin Euphorics founder, whose father is Palestinian-American real-estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, has been vocal in her support of Palestine in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the region and Israel.
Adidas had deleted posts from the campaign she was featured in. Among the since-deleted posts was one photo of Hadid holding a bouquet of flowers in front of a red backdrop, captioned: "Giving Bella Hadid her flowers in the SL 72”.