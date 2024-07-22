Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh Jolie, 18, Dropped Dad Brad Pitt's Last Name in Wake of ‘Painful Events’ – as Her Lawyer Pleads For Sensitivity

Composite photo of actor Brad Pitt and daughter Shiloh Jolie.
Source: MEGA

Shiloh Jolie's lawyer slammed 'inaccurate' reporting about her publishing an 'ad' about her name change.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Peter Levine, the attorney representing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 18-year-old daughter Shiloh, revealed she dropped her father's last name in the wake of "painful events."

Levine also asked for sensitivity regarding Shiloh's "independent and significant" decision to change her name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
shiloh jolie pitt moves into brad pitts home
Source: MEGA

Shiloh joined sister Zahara in dropping their surname after the turned 18.

Under California law, a person wishing to legally change their name must file the appropriate forms and then publish them in a newspaper for one month before a judge can issue a ruling on the request.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars' teenage daughter, who reportedly began the legal process on her 18th birthday on May 27, recently published a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times revealing that she had filed to change her name from "Shiloh Jolie-Pitt" to "Shiloh Jolie."

Article continues below advertisement
shiloh jolie pitt moves into brad pitts home
Source: MEGA

Shiloh's attorney noted that the 18-year-old made an 'independent' and 'significant' decision to drop Pitt from her last.

Article continues below advertisement

Following speculation about Shiloh's legal notice, her attorney issued a statement on how she's navigated the difficult process.

Levine said: "The media should be more careful in their reporting, especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
shiloh jolie pitt moves into brad pitts home
Source: MEGA

Shiloh filed a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times notifying she has filed for a name change.

MORE ON:
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

Levine further slammed reporting that claimed Shiloh had taken out an "ad" to announce her name change as "inaccurate".

Shiloh's attorney explained: "Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.

"As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required."

Article continues below advertisement
shiloh jolie pitt debuts buzz cut angelina brad lawsuit drama
Source: MEGA

Sources previously said Pitt has 'virtually no contact' with the four adult children he shares with ex-wife Jolie.

Article continues below advertisement

Gossip surrounding the name change suggested the "painful events" Shiloh endured was her father allegedly being estranged from her and her five siblings, Pax, 22, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

A source close to the family previously claimed Pitt has "virtually no contact" with his adult children and his "engagement" with his minor children is "limited" due to his work schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

The source revealed: "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule. Pitt is currently on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1."

"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.