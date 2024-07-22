Duke Fakir Dead: Last Surviving Member of Four Tops Passes Away Days After Quitting Touring

The Four Tops singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir has died just days after officially announcing his retirement.

The stylish tenor, who was the last surviving original member of the beloved Motown group, passed away at his Detroit home from heart failure on Monday morning, RadarOnline.com can reveal. He was 88.

In a statement, his family said: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year.

“As the last living founding member of the iconic Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come.”