Andrew Garfield’s ‘Witch’ Girlfriend Slams ‘Misogynistic’ Attacks on Their Romance

Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend, Kate Tomas, is hitting back at "horrific accusations" claiming the self-proclaimed "witch" used magic to seduce the actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tomas, 42, spoke openly about the backlash while speaking on her podcast, The Friday Emails.

Tomas also spoke about the “horrific accusations" during an interview on Sunday with The Times. On the podcast, she states: "F----ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”

The Amazing Spider-Man star, 40, and Tomas, who has worked with other A-list celebrities, have been together since at least March when they were seen on a double date in Malibu with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.