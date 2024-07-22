Andrew Garfield’s ‘Witch’ Girlfriend Slams ‘Misogynistic’ Attacks on Their Romance
Andrew Garfield’s new girlfriend, Kate Tomas, is hitting back at "horrific accusations" claiming the self-proclaimed "witch" used magic to seduce the actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tomas, 42, spoke openly about the backlash while speaking on her podcast, The Friday Emails.
Tomas also spoke about the “horrific accusations" during an interview on Sunday with The Times. On the podcast, she states: "F----ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way.”
The Amazing Spider-Man star, 40, and Tomas, who has worked with other A-list celebrities, have been together since at least March when they were seen on a double date in Malibu with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.
The couple were also snapped attending Wimbledon together, which Tomas also sounded off about in her interview.
“They [the paps] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look the worst. The misogynistic nature of that interest — criticism of how a woman looks, of what [she] does for work.”
Tomas also told the outlet she identifies as queer, was diagnosed with autism and ADHD in her 30s, is neurodivergent, and suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
She said she deals with the endless criticism in a variety of ways, which could include: screaming into a pillow, or doing a cord-cutting spell, or putting a dome of energy, like a bell jar, over somebody that’s actively harmful.”
She added: “The most powerful form of psychic protection is knowing who you are and being OK with that.”
As to using her witching wiles to somehow seduce Garfield, Tomas told the outlet that seduction isn’t about “magic spells or manipulation…or whether they conform to conventional standards of beauty.
"People that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that.”
Tomas at one point did teach a seduction masterclass but removed it from her panoply of offerings on her website but has since removed it.
She offers “spiritual mentorships,” with a minimum six-month commitment starting at approximately $5,000 per month.
Tomas also revealed she has been married four times.
While Garfield has not yet tied the knot, he has had several high-profile romances. He was linked for several months in 2022 to model Alyssa Miller.
Prior to that he was in a three-year relationship with his Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. That relationship ended in 2019.