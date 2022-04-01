Andrew Garfield Splits From Girlfriend After His Oscars Slap Reenactment Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and his model girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, have reportedly broken up just a few months into their quiet romance.

"Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first," an insider told The Sun on Friday.

"They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other," the source added, noting it was growing increasingly difficult to stay in touch with one another. "On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now, at least."