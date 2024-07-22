Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set to Splurge $1M on Dream Wedding – ‘Everyone’s Going to Be a VIP’

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to splurge over $1 million on their dream wedding.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and her So High School NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, both 34, may be ready to walk down the aisle in a big way.

The pop superstar teased fans by mashing up her songs Paper Rings and Stay, Stay, Stay during her July 19 Eras Tour concert in Germany, singing: “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want ... That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet.”

An insider said: “Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding, but she’s willing to go even higher. She’s thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course they would give everyone the VIP treatment. Taylor and Travis still can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love.”

Swift's dream wedding with a huge bridal party, multiple designer gowns, and at least 300 guests would cost a pretty penny – but splashing some serious cash around is nothing new for these high-profile lovebirds.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end beau are spending over $100k a day to keep their romance alive, with Kelce pulling out all the stops to be there for the pop princess while she jet-sets around the globe as part of her smash hit Eras tour.

One source claimed: “Taylor and Travis have become international jet-setters during this tour, and their extravagant spending is off the charts! Between multiple bodyguards, private jets, deluxe hotel rooms, plus the romantic gestures they’re both known for, it’s not unusual for them to spend $100,000 a day on their relationship!”

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Pop princess Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are spending up a storm to keep their romance alive.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Swift’s plane costs approximately $14,500 per day but that’s chump change for the multi-Grammy award winner, who is currently worth about $1.3 billion. Kelce's worth is listed at $70 million. Both have plenty of money to spend on their romance and neither is holding back, the source revealed.

The tipster added to In Touch: “They love to spoil each other. Travis sends her flowers all the time – once 11 times in a single day – and has been known to spend more than $2,000 on arrangements. And on Valentine’s Day, he spent about $16,000 on her!

“Their hotel suites can cost up to $22,000 a night ... And she often rents out entire restaurants so they can be alone and have a romantic meal together.”

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl.
Source: MEGA

Sources say that Swift and Kelce are headed for the altar.

Swift and Kelce have become the poster couple for celeb-studded date nights, high-profile outings, and glam jet-setting as rumors continue to swirl that they may take their romance to the next level.

An insider previously told RadarOnline.com: “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married.

”She's not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he's as serious as she is when it comes to marriage.”

