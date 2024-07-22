Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set to Splurge $1M on Dream Wedding – ‘Everyone’s Going to Be a VIP’

Taylor Swift and her So High School NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce, both 34, may be ready to walk down the aisle in a big way.

The pop superstar teased fans by mashing up her songs Paper Rings and Stay, Stay, Stay during her July 19 Eras Tour concert in Germany, singing: “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want ... That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet.”

An insider said: “Taylor and Travis are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding, but she’s willing to go even higher. She’s thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate, and of course they would give everyone the VIP treatment. Taylor and Travis still can’t believe how lucky they are to have found each other, and they want to throw the party of the century to celebrate their love.”