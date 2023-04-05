Shocking Video Captures Unruly Detroit Bailiffs Overpowering Protestors To Evict A Tiny Home Resident Suffering Life-Threatening Illness
A shocking video captured unruly bailiffs from Detroit, Michigan, busting through a human chain of protestors to evict the resident of a tiny home battling stage 5 kidney failure, RadarOnline.com has learned.
For the past two years, Taura Brown has faced the threat of eviction.
On Tuesday morning, that threat manifested into reality — and the staggering moment bailiffs overpowered protesters to enforce Brown's eviction was caught on camera.
When bailiffs and representatives from the 36th District Court arrived at Brown's tiny home on Monterrey Street, they were greeted by dozens of protestors.
At least 30 individuals from the Detroit Eviction Defense, a coalition comprised of retired attorneys, landlords, and tenants who fight to keep residents in their homes facing potential unjust removal, linked arms and created a human wall between authorities and Brown.
As bailiffs approached the protestors, they quickly became aggressive as the group tried to hold their ground. The bailiffs were captured on footage forcefully grabbing individuals by the shoulders.
As the camera continued to roll, the bailiffs were seen shouting at activists — and even attempting to jump on them from behind.
While the group attempted to shield Brown's home from the court representatives, they were ultimately overpowered and the police showed up to intervene. The scene erupted into a brawl, with protestors being pulled by their clothing and thrown to the grown. Other activists were heard shouting at bailiffs during the process.
One woman yelled, "Get off of him, he can't breathe." Another was heard echoing similar remarks, screaming, "Don't touch her!"
One bailiff eventually made it to the tiny home's door, where he then kicked it in to gain entry. Brown was seen being escorted from her home as she carried the medical equipment needed for her twice-weekly dialysis treatments.
"We're not scared, we're not intimidated," Brown said after she was removed from her home. "I told him I wasn't leaving, and I mean it. We're going to have some problems. This is fraud to tell the public that you're going to give someone an opportunity and not follow through."
"It's disappointing and distressing," the evicted resident added. "I'm uncomfortable but not broken."