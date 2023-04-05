Shocking Video Captures Unruly Detroit Bailiffs Overpowering Protestors To Evict A Tiny Home Resident Suffering Life-Threatening Illness

A shocking video captured unruly bailiffs from Detroit, Michigan, busting through a human chain of protestors to evict the resident of a tiny home battling stage 5 kidney failure, RadarOnline.com has learned.

For the past two years, Taura Brown has faced the threat of eviction.

On Tuesday morning, that threat manifested into reality — and the staggering moment bailiffs overpowered protesters to enforce Brown's eviction was caught on camera.