Megan Fox Sparks Pregnancy Rumors by Displaying Baby Bump in MGK’s New ‘Lonely Road’ Music Video — Which Ends With the Message: ‘Introducing Baby Violet Leika’
Megan Fox sparked pregnancy rumors when she made a cameo with a baby bump in boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's new music video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Lonely Road music video — which dropped on Friday, July 26 — sent fans into a frenzy wondering whether or not it was a pregnancy announcement from on-again, off-again couple Fox, 38, and MGK, 34.
Throughout the video, the Jennifer's Body actress shows off a baby bump in a series of body-hugging dresses — and at one point, the singer kisses Fox's stomach. At the end of the video, the real life couple are seen playing with a little girl.
Adding to speculation was a perplexing final line in the music video's credits, which read: "Introducing: Baby Violet Leika."
On social media, followers were begging for answers. One user commented on MGK's Instagram post: "WAS THIS A PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT OR NOT."
Another wrote: "We need to know, WHAT IS GOING ON!? Are you having a baby!?"
Others ditched speculation and congratulated Fox and MGK without confirmation.
One Instagram user wrote in MGK's comments: "Omg this is gonna be the prettiest child on earth."
While some fans freaked out over the possibility of Fox and MGK having a child together, eagled-eye followers pointed to a telling comment left by a woman on MGK's post.
A woman wrote: "My baby girl did so good & had so much fun with you guys. The video turned out beyond beautiful, was definitely crying by the end."
When asked if the child at the end of the video was hers, the woman confirmed "yes!!" before she denied Fox's pregnancy rumors: "No she’s not haha it was just for the video!"
Unconvinced fans also highlighted several recent sightings of Fox — including Michael Rubin's white party in June — where she did not have a bump.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress opened up about suffering a miscarriage with MGK in her collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.
In the last poem of the collection, titled I and II, the actress wrote: "There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?"
"But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
Fox shares three children — Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Fox tied the knot in 2010 after dating on and off for years. They separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce February 2022.