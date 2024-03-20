EXPOSED: Megan Fox Spills About 3 Breast Augmentations, Nose Job and Fillers
Megan Fox revealed her cosmetic surgery regrets — and her plans to undergo more procedures, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After years of scrutiny regarding her ever-changing appearance, Fox, 37, finally cleared the air on what cosmetic enhancements she's had done.
The 37-year-old opened up about her love of cosmetic surgery on the podcast Call Her Daddy. Fox said because her body doesn't "react well to general anesthesia," any procedure she's had done is a "very big deal."
Fox confessed that she spent $30,000 on breast augmentations and recalled opting for the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body."
The actress explained she always "wanted big boobies" and got her first implants in between the first and second Transformers films. After having kids, she had her implants redone.
"Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise — you could see the rippling thing of the implants," Fox said, adding, "They're a 32D which is not that big, they just look big on my body because my body's tiny."
"But if he could have gone bigger I would have had them go bigger because I don't like surgery, and the fact that I had to do it, I was like 'I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through — I don't want to wake up with a full B cup.' There's no f------ point in that, I'm not doing it," the actress said.
"I wanted t------. I don't care what's on trend, give me 1990 stripper t------. And he did it."
While Fox praised cosmetic procedures and joked that she loves to be regarded as a "circus freak," there were some procedures she was hesitant to try. Fox admitted she had a nose job in her early twenties but denied having the surgery more than once.
Fox said she's had filler and Botox but denied ever having a facelift or threads, "I've never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral brow lift although I would like one!"
"No regular brow lift, I've never done threads," the actress continued. "That's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."
"I am very tempted to go have my eyebrows snatched like all the way [back]. I want that look. That seems fun and you can do it on a lunch break and I see why it's so tempting."
Online critics speculated that Fox has had buccal fat removal, a popular fat removal procedure that gives cheek bones a sharp, defined look.
"I've never had that done I'll never have any fat removed," Fox said. "I'm a very like lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face so I will only ever put fat in."
"I will never be taking fat out, which leads me to I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."