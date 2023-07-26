Millionaire Megan Fox Ripped Apart for Asking 'Poorer' Fans to Donate to Her Nail Tech's $60k GoFundMe: 'I am Absolutely Speechless'
Megan Fox is being accused of "hoarding money" and asking those "poorer than her" to donate to the GoFundMe her longtime nail tech created after discovering her father was battling cancer. Brittney Boyce started the donation page after discovering her 64-year-old father, Michael, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox, 37, shared a screenshot of the GoFundMe and posted it on her Instagram Story Monday. "My friends dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do," she captioned the post, which included a direct link to the GoFundMe.
The Transformers actress' gesture of goodwill backfired, accusing the star — whose net worth is a reported $8 million — of not donating herself.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that, as of this post, the highest donation is $300 from Jesus Guerrero. Fox's name does not appear on the GoFundMe donation list. When Fox shared the post, the fundraising goal was $30k. Boyce appeared to increase the goal amount to $60k once the superstar posted about the donation page.
"Sis better contribute herself and lead the way," one person tweeted.
"Megan fox sharing a gofundme for 30k has got to be a joke," a second angry tweet read. "As if she isn't rich as f--- and could help their friend immediately lol."
Someone else commented that they were "absolutely speechless" that the "millionaire" was asking her fans to her friend's fundraiser.
"If I had as much money as her, I'd cover 100% of a friend's parent's medical expenses before I asked strangers to," shared another outraged user.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Fox's rep for comment.
Boyce — whose famous nail clients have also included Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Olivia Rodrigo, and Fox's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly — said that she created the GoFundMe to help her father with "medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances."
She also revealed that his first round of prescriptions "wasn’t covered by insurance the cost of that alone was $1000 and it’s not even a full month supply."
"He’s only 64 years old and still working wasn’t planing on retiring anytime soon. He has already missed a lot of work over this and i assume he will be missing a lot more," Boyce wrote on the page.
"He has another appointment in 10 days for options + treatment plans. My dad is the literally the best person, dad, husband & grandpa this doesn’t seem fair. I know things are tough for everyone right now but if you’re able to donate or share it would really help."
As of Wednesday morning, Boyce's GoFundMe raised $7,666 of its $60,000 goal.