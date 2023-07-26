Millionaire Megan Fox Ripped Apart for Asking 'Poorer' Fans to Donate to Her Nail Tech's $60k GoFundMe: 'I am Absolutely Speechless'

Fox, 37, shared a screenshot of the GoFundMe and posted it on her Instagram Story Monday. "My friends dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do," she captioned the post, which included a direct link to the GoFundMe.

The Transformers actress' gesture of goodwill backfired, accusing the star — whose net worth is a reported $8 million — of not donating herself.