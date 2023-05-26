Tom Sandoval Has Meltdown After Being Criticized for 'Ruining' White Nail Polish, Goes Off on Journalist
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval made it clear he did not appreciate the narrative being painted about him in a Glamour article going viral stating that he "ruined" white nail polish for everyone.
Sandoval fired back with a message to the online women's magazine on Friday, telling Glamour to "have the courage" to tag him when they hit publish.
"I thought ur mag was about being positive and glamorous, not trashy?" he declared in a statement shared via his Instagram Stories. "Also, what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows? I'd invite u, but unfortunately, we're all sold out."
RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality went on the offensive after catching wind of an article written by journalist Stephanie McNeals amid the ongoing backlash over his affair with costar-turned-former flame Raquel Leviss.
The story published on Thursday detailed how the polish has become his signature look whether he is filming the show or hitting the stage with his cover band.
"A white manicure is the only thing Sandoval has been loyal to all season. His devotion to the color much stronger than any such he felt toward his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, or his business partner and BFF, Tom Schwartz," wrote McNeal.
McNeal said that popular colors OPI Funny Bunny or Essie Marshmallow, formerly some of her favorite go-to polishes, have since given her a "pang of revulsion."
"The color used to telegraph a clean, fresh hot-weather vibe; now they scream cheating worm with a mustache," she wrote, adding other tweets that echoed her sentiments.
Juli Russell, an influencer and DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty, offered a fresh twist to mani-lovers not ready to ditch white polish once and for all, suggesting pearlescent finishes that "catch the eye and the sun — moving on up, like Ariana."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Essie chimed into the chat in a comment on their IG. "Good thing we have 1000+ other colors to choose from," their response read. OPI also took to TikTok with RIP messages for Funny Bunny and Alpine Snow.
Sandoval later tagged McNeal in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post, slamming her for writing a "hateful" and "biased" article, adding that he is a "human being" whom she does not personally know.
"I guess we hit him where it hurts," McNeal posted in response to his original message.