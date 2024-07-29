Your tip
Lady Gaga’s ‘Engagement’ Revealed by French Prime Minister at Olympics: Watch Footage Shared by Leader of Singer Introducing Boyfriend Michael Polansky as ‘My Fiancé’

Composite photo of singer Lady Gaga.
Source: By: MEGA

Lady Gaga seemingly broke news of her engagement to the French prime minister.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

An unlikely figure seemingly revealed Lady Gaga's engagement.

French prime minister Gabriel Attal posted a video meeting the pop star on social media, in which she referred to boyfriend Michael Polansky as "my fiancé", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

lady gaga introduces boyfriend as fiance
Source: By: MEGA

Gaga performed at the opening ceremony at the Paris games.

Gaga, 38, performed at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — and she stuck around to support Team USA in several events, including swimming and gymnastics.

At a swimming event, Gaga had the opportunity to meet Attal – and the prime minister shared the moment on TikTok.

He captioned the post: "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩."

Source: By: @Gabriel_Attal/TikTok

Gaga introduced Polansky as her ‘fiancé’ to the prime minister.

In the video, the prime minister greeted the 38-year-old singer — who was decked out in Team USA gear — with a hug. Attal congratulated Gaga on her opening ceremony performance before the singer turned to Polansky, 46, to introduce him to the prime minster.

The Poker Face singer told the prime minister: "This is my fiancé" and the two men shook hands.

Fans quickly picked up on Gaga seemingly announcing her engagement to the tech investor.

One enthusiastic fan commented on Attal's post: "GAGA IS ENGAGED 😭💕."

Another fan congratulated Gaga on her apparent engagement: "She was awesome and congratulations on your engagement. You deserve to be so happy."

lady gaga introduces boyfriend as fiance
Source: By: MEGA

Gaga sparked engagement rumors in April when she was seen rocking a huge diamond ring.

MORE ON:
Lady GaGa
Despite the video suggesting Gaga and Polansky are engaged, the singer has yet to confirm the news publicly. However, this isn't the first time the Bad Romance singer has sparked engagement rumors with Polansky.

The pair have been romantically linked since New Year's Eve 2019. In April, the singer sent the internet into a frenzy when she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

Photos captured a smiling Gaga strutting around West Hollywood in a long black coat — and a notable new piece of jewelry on her left ring finger.

As the snaps began circulating online, one X user commented: "I don’t see enough people freaking out about gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??"

Another fan commented: "Gurll are u engaged??" with crying face emojis.

lady gaga ex fiance taylor kinney vanity fair party
Source: By: MEGA

Gaga and the 'Chicago Fire' actor split in 2016, though she still spoke highly of him years later.

While Gaga has gushed over Polansky in social media posts, insiders claimed their relationship was "under strain" because friends of the singer disapproved of the tech CEO.

One source shared: "Behind the scenes, Gaga has become a more fragile person while dating Michael than at any other time. Everything in her career is going great, but this relationship has not been good for her and she and Michael spend a ton of her downtime together."

"She has handed a ton of control of her schedule over to Michael, and that wasn't the case when she was dating Taylor [Kinney]."

Prior to dating Polansky, the singer was engaged to the Chicago Fire star, 42. The pair became engaged in February 2015, but soon called it quits in July 2016.

