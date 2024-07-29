Lady Gaga’s ‘Engagement’ Revealed by French Prime Minister at Olympics: Watch Footage Shared by Leader of Singer Introducing Boyfriend Michael Polansky as ‘My Fiancé’

Lady Gaga seemingly broke news of her engagement to the French prime minister.

French prime minister Gabriel Attal posted a video meeting the pop star on social media, in which she referred to boyfriend Michael Polansky as "my fiancé", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gaga performed at the opening ceremony at the Paris games.

Gaga, 38, performed at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — and she stuck around to support Team USA in several events, including swimming and gymnastics.

At a swimming event, Gaga had the opportunity to meet Attal – and the prime minister shared the moment on TikTok.

He captioned the post: "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩."