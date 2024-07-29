Your tip
YouTube’s $700M Phenomenon MrBeast Accused of Being Racist and Sexist After Raunchy Videos Resurface: Shameful Clips Include Slavery Joke — ‘Selling 10 N------ for $69 Each’

MrBeast
Source: MEGA

MrBeast has been accused of making racist and inappropriate sexual comments after old videos of the popular YouTube resurfaced online.

Jul. 29 2024, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Popular YouTuber MrBeast, 26, has been hit with allegations of racism and inappropriate sexual comments after several raunchy old videos resurfaced online.

The clips show the content creator, who has more than 300 million subscribers on YouTube and an estimated net worth of $700million, responding to fans joking about slavery and making sexual remarks about then-underage “cash me ousside” rapper Bhad Bhabie, now 21, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In one livestream video from 2017, MrBeast read aloud “selling n-word for $400 money” in the chat before joking in response: “The most I would pay is like 300. Sorry, 400 is just out of my price range for that type of stuff.”

After reading one comment repeating the racial slur, he told his viewers: “No more, no, boys – no more typing the n-word in chat. No more cursing.”

He then read another comment that said “selling 10 n------ for 69$ each”, adding: “That’s a steep price. I don’t think you’re going to get any sales. I’m kidding.”

During an appearance on Hot Wet Soup podcast around the same time, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, asked the show’s hosts if they would have sex with Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli. She was 14 at the time, and MrBeast was 19.

He said: “Let’s be real, you wouldn’t put your d--- in her?”

One host replied: “Probably not, probably not ... She’s like 14 years old, she probably has AIDS already.”

The other added: “Enjoying someone and putting your d--- in someone is a whole different story.”

MrBeast laughed and told them: “I was hoping you’d say yes. Yeah, I wouldn’t either. She’s way too young.”

While some users on social media slammed MrBeast’s “disgusting” comments and called for him to be canceled, others defended him.

One person wrote: “Completely different world, edgy humor was at its peak during those times.”

Another pointed out that during the podcast episode, MrBeast said: “Let’s say something offensive that people can take out of context.”

MrBeast
Source: MEGA

This latest controversy arrives days after MrBeast’s former co-host Ava Kris Taylor, 28, parted ways with the YouTuber over accusations that she groomed and sent inappropriate messages to a 13-year-old when she was 20.

Taylor denied the allegations but apologized to “anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online”.

MrBeast said he was “disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts” and had hired independent investigators to look into the situation and “taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast”.

