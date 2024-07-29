YouTube’s $700M Phenomenon MrBeast Accused of Being Racist and Sexist After Raunchy Videos Resurface: Shameful Clips Include Slavery Joke — ‘Selling 10 N------ for $69 Each’

During an appearance on Hot Wet Soup podcast around the same time, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, asked the show’s hosts if they would have sex with Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli. She was 14 at the time, and MrBeast was 19.

He said: “Let’s be real, you wouldn’t put your d--- in her?”

One host replied: “Probably not, probably not ... She’s like 14 years old, she probably has AIDS already.”

The other added: “Enjoying someone and putting your d--- in someone is a whole different story.”

MrBeast laughed and told them: “I was hoping you’d say yes. Yeah, I wouldn’t either. She’s way too young.”