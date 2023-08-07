MrBeast Lawsuit: YouTube Star Countersued by Ex-business Partner for Alleged Breach of Contract

MrBeast was sued by his ex-business partner this week just days after the YouTube star filed a lawsuit of his own against the virtual dining company, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In a sudden development to come after MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – sued Virtual Dining Concepts for $10 million on July 31, VDC countersued MrBeast on Monday in a lawsuit that accused the 25-year-old YouTuber of breach of contract.