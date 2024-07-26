Snoop Dogg on Why He and Dr. Dre Will Never Be Canceled: ‘You Can’t Cancel The Culture — It’s Just Motherf------ You Don’t Know Sayin’ You Ain’t Hot No More’
Fan-favorite Snoop Dogg is confident he and Dr. Dre will never be canceled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The California-born rapper reflected on the music mogul's impact and how the "culture" protects both men from being written off in an increasingly progressive world.
For the first time in 30 years, Snoop, 52, and Dre, 59, performed together in London. The duo is responsible for some of the genre's biggest hits from top-selling albums, including The Chronic, Doggystyle and 2001.
While their collaborations are beloved by music fans, there's no doubt the songs' lyrics — produced over three decades ago — heavily feature themes of violence and misogyny.
In today's day and age, some would argue the songs wouldn't reach the same commercial success — but Snoop and Dre aren't worried about modern cancel culture impacting their legacy.
In a recent interview, Snoop acknowledged he's a different person than he was when he collaborated with Dre on the albums.
The 52-year-old said: "Yes, I’m more mature."
Snoop continued: "I have a bigger fan base and I’m smarter now and I’m sharper. And I’m thankful that I got somebody like him who’s really helping the writing, because I was getting stuck."
While the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper admitted he's "more mature" now, he pushed back on the idea of changing his sound to comply with modern standards.
The Young, Wild & Free singer told The Standard: "No way. No way we get canceled, man. We are the culture. You can’t cancel the culture."
"It’s just a bunch of motherf------ that you don’t know, just typing, saying that you ain’t hot no more. But when you are the culture, you dictate what the outcome of everything is. You don’t follow that s---, you lead."
Dre appeared to agree and raised a glass while Snoop added: "We’re not followers."
Dre went on to highlight how he and his longtime collaborator are "not followers" when it comes to other business ventures, too. The pair teamed up on a canned cocktail line — Gin&Juice — but unlike other celebrities, they aren't just relying on their monikers to promote the drink.
The music producer said: "We didn’t just put our faces, our names on a product. We went to the laboratory and the whole s--- and created everything from the bottom up."
Together, the men believed their success was limitless, even in an ever-changing culture.
Dre added: "When all of us bring all of our expertise to the table, and when we’re together and really on our s---, nobody can f--- with us."
The celebrities are currently working to promote Snoop's new album together — which Dre called "extraordinary" — which the Gin and Juice rapper said is his "best work" yet.