Snoop Dogg Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over Viral TikTok Video About Eating Animals

Snoop Dogg's social media antics appear to be catching up with him.

Snoop Dogg 's social media antics appear to be catching up with him. The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over a viral TikTok video he reposted to his Instagram in January. The lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com was brought on by Bradford Perry , a successful animator who said he created an original video "depicting how many animals humans eat every year," which Snoop shared. The only problem is that Perry registered his creation with the United States Copyright Office and is the "sole owner of the exclusive rights in the Subject Video," claiming he

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year and has been secretly moving along in the United States District Court of California; however, in the latest filing dated June 3, Perry and Snoop — whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr. — revealed they have "not yet exchanged information necessary for an early settlement."

Perry accused Snoop of copyright infringement and is seeking "statutory damages of up to $30,000 per work infringed subject to a timely copyright registration or up to $150,000 for the willful infringement of Perry’s artwork."

He also demanded that Snoop pay his attorney’s fees, other costs related to the case, statutory damages for said infringement, which he claimed could cost $150,000 per infringement, and any additional damages the court sees fit.