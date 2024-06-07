Snoop Dogg Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement Over Viral TikTok Video About Eating Animals
Snoop Dogg's social media antics appear to be catching up with him. The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over a viral TikTok video he reposted to his Instagram in January. The lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com was brought on by Bradford Perry, a successful animator who said he created an original video "depicting how many animals humans eat every year," which Snoop shared. The only problem is that Perry registered his creation with the United States Copyright Office and is the "sole owner of the exclusive rights in the Subject Video," claiming he
The lawsuit was filed earlier this year and has been secretly moving along in the United States District Court of California; however, in the latest filing dated June 3, Perry and Snoop — whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr. — revealed they have "not yet exchanged information necessary for an early settlement."
Perry accused Snoop of copyright infringement and is seeking "statutory damages of up to $30,000 per work infringed subject to a timely copyright registration or up to $150,000 for the willful infringement of Perry’s artwork."
He also demanded that Snoop pay his attorney’s fees, other costs related to the case, statutory damages for said infringement, which he claimed could cost $150,000 per infringement, and any additional damages the court sees fit.
Perry argued that Snoop "published and displayed the Subject Video on his TikTok account via his handle '@snoopdogg,' without Plaintiff’s authorization or consent." He alleged the rap mogul's "infringement was willful," adding Snoop "knew or reasonably should have known that 3-D artwork is protected by copyright, and thus it was at a minimum reckless for Defendant to use the Subject Video without securing a license or permission to do so."
But Snoop fought back, claiming that "any 'use' of Plaintiff’s work was protected by the 'fair use' doctrine." He also denied that Perry is entitled to recover any damages as a result of his actions. Snoop's lawyer noted that the star removed the video after receiving a "take down" letter demonstrating "good faith in this matter."
While Perry and Snoop have not discussed a possible settlement, they have agreed on a game plan before the lawsuit goes to trial. The pair are to follow specific timelines to complete their arguments, including submitting written discovery by June 14 and sitting for depositions.
If Perry and Snoop cannot come to a mutual agreement by March 7, 2025, the 3-D artist and the rapper have a tentative trial date scheduled for April 22, 2025.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Snoop's attorney for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
This isn't the first time Snoop got sued for something he posted on social media. FreedomNews.TV took legal action against him in 2021 over a viral video he shared on Instagram.