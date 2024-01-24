Snoop Dogg Shares Promising Update on Daughter Cori Broadus' Health After 'Severe' Stroke
Snoop Dogg gave a brief but promising update on his daughter Cori Broadus' health as she recovers from a "severe" stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Broadus, 24, remains hospitalized after suffering a medical crisis on January 18.
Snoop, 52, opened up on his daughter's recovery at the Los Angeles premiere of The Underdoggs on Tuesday. When asked about Broadus' current condition, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper told People, "She's doing a little bit better."
When asked if the incident has put life into perspective for him, Snoop replied, "Yeah, yeah. Something like that."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Broadus announced the medical crisis last Thursday in an Instagram story.
"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," she wrote in a caption."Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."
Broadus was diagnosed with Lupus at age 6. While the cause of her stroke has yet to be determined, the autoimmune disease affects major organs and can cause inflammation, as well as increase the risk for a stroke.
Broadus has continued to update followers in Instagram stories from the hospital. On Tuesday, she appeared to be making promising strides and revealed it's "likely" she will be discharged within 24 hours.
"They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow," Broadus captioned.
Broadus additionally thanked followers for their outpouring of support. She shared a video from her hospital room that was adorned with floral bouquets along with the caption, "Thank you thank you. When I get out I’m going to share everything more in depth fr."
Her latest update, posted on Wednesday, revealed she was undergoing CT scans on her chest "to see exactly what caused my stroke."
Broadus previously shared over the weekend that at the time of her stroke, her "kidneys were doing terrible" but thankfully were "improving so much."
Broadus' health has been a complicated journey. Back in September 2023, she revealed that she was taking a more holistic approach to her lupus diagnosis as part of her effort to live a healthier life following a 2021 suicide attempt.
"I've been good, better than I've ever been," Broadus told the outlet. "I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water."
"So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it," Broadus added, noting her medications were making her feel like she was "going insane."