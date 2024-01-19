Snoop Dogg's Daughter, 24, Hospitalized After Suffering 'Severe' Stroke
Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered a "severe" stroke on Thursday morning that left her rattled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I started breaking down crying when they told me," the 24-year-old wrote in a caption with sad emoji, citing her young age. "What did I do in my past to deserve all of this."
It's unclear what exactly led to the singer's health care, although she was diagnosed with lupus when she was only 6. The autoimmune disease can impact multiple organs in the body and cause inflammation as well as increase the risk for a stroke.
Broadus revealed she was doing "better than I've ever been" back in September after making lifestyle changes and taking a holistic approach.
"I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago," she said. "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it."
Snoop's daughter shared with wife Shante Broadus explained that it felt like a necessary transition for her. The Drop It Like It's Hot rapper also shares sons Corde and Cordell with Broadus and is father to a son Julian from a past relationship.
"I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself," she told PEOPLE.
"I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey."
Broadus said she had been experiencing less pain in recent months after dealing with achy joints and tenderness in her knees, feet, hands and back.
"But I tell people all the time, it's a day-by-day process. Things are going to take time. Nothing is going to happen overnight," she added at the time.
Broadus has not only been working on her physical wellness, but also her mental health after a suicide attempt in 2021, later revealing in a video that she had faced bullying and felt like an outcast while dealing with her own struggles on top of that.
In a caption shared that May, she wrote, "The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls---."