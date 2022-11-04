‘Implausible And Simply Unbelievable’: Snoop Dogg Calls Out Sexual Assault Accuser’s 'Contradictory' Story In Court, Labels It A ‘Shakedown’

Doe’s attorney explained, “We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others.”

Snoop has been adamant since the allegations surfaced that the woman is not telling the truth. His lawyer previously called out the timing stating, “Nearly nine years after the alleged incident—but just days before [Snoop Dogg] was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Now, Snoop has asked the court to throw out the new case immediately. He calls out his accuser’s story saying, “[Doe’s] allegations are contradictory, implausible, and simply unbelievable.”