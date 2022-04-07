Snoop Dogg's Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit Days After Rapper Claims 'Extortion'

Snoop called the suit nothing more than a “thinly veiled attempt to extort [Snoop] for money to stop [Doe] from continuing to assert her false claims publicly.”

At the time, Snoop's attorney said their client “vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with Plaintiff or assaulting or battering her.”

Doe was furious with the public statements made by Snoop's rep and refiled her suit with a defamation claim. She said the rapper and his team had ruined her reputation by calling her a liar. Snoop scoffed at the amended lawsuit and moved to dismiss it.

Regardless, the back and forth is moot given the case is now officially over.