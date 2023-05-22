Snoop Dogg Victorious in Sexual Assault Lawsuit That Rapper Labeled a ‘Shakedown’
Snoop Dogg has scored a massive legal victory after a federal court judge dismissed the case brought by a woman accusing the legendary rapper of sexual assault, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a California judge threw out the majority of claims filed by the alleged victim, who filed the case using the pseudonym, Jane Doe.
Doe was allowed additional time to refile an amended complaint in federal court but failed to do so by the deadline. As a result, the entire lawsuit was dismissed. The accuser could refile a portion of the claims in state court but all signs point to she won’t be moving forward.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Doe sued Snoop (real name: Calvin Broadus) and his friend Bishop Don Juan.
Doe claimed she met Don Juan at Snoop’s concert in Orange County, California in 2013. The suit said Don offered to drive her home. The next thing Doe said she remembered was waking up to Don sexually assaulting her.
He then told her to get dressed so they could meet Snoop, the lawsuit alleged. Once they arrived at the location, Doe claimed Snoop forced her to perform oral sex on him in a bathroom.
- Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Brings Up Rapper’s Gayle King Fight In Effort To Keep Lawsuit Alive
- ‘Implausible And Simply Unbelievable’: Snoop Dogg Calls Out Sexual Assault Accuser’s 'Contradictory' Story In Court, Labels It A ‘Shakedown’
- 'Guess Who Came To My Defense': Snoop Dogg Reveals The Time Queen Elizabeth Saved Him From Being Kicked Out Of The U.K.
Snoop said the incident never happened. His lawyer questioned the timing of the lawsuit, which was filed before the artist’s Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance.
He said, “Nearly nine years after the alleged incident—but just days before [Snoop Dogg] was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”
“[Doe’s] allegations are contradictory, implausible, and simply unbelievable,” the lawyer added.
His lawyer said, “Nothing remotely resembling [Doe’s] nine-year-old story about [Snoop] ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with [Doe] or assaulting or battering her.”
Another rep for Snoop previously told RadarOnline.com, "The facts are simple. Plaintiff Jane Doe attempted to shakedown Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg) with a frivolous lawsuit Ms. Doe filed four days before Snoop performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. When Ms. Doe’s shakedown attempt failed, she voluntarily dismissed her allegations against Snoop, and the federal court dismissed her lawsuit in its entirety. Ms. Doe and her lawyer then refiled this past July the same meritless claims she, her lawyer, and the court previously dismissed, while simultaneously running to certain media to publicize the refiled litigation. As before, Ms. Doe’s complaint is riddled with falsehoods and fails to allege anything meeting the definition of her flawed claims.”