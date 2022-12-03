Snoop Dogg’s Sexual Assault Accuser Brings Up Rapper’s Gayle King Fight In Effort To Keep Lawsuit Alive
Snoop Dogg’s alleged sexual assault victim has rushed back to court pleading with a judge to not dismiss her case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Doe argued that she has presented enough evidence for her suit to move forward — despite Snoop’s objections.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe sued Snoop (real name: Calvin Broadus) and his friend Bishop Don Juan.
In the suit, Doe said she met Don Juan at Snoop’s concert in Orange County, California in 2013. She said he offered to drive her home.
The woman said the next thing she remembered was waking up with Don sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly told her to get dressed so they could go see Snoop.
Once they arrived at Snoop’s location, the alleged victim said he forced her to perform oral sex in a bathroom.
Snoop has denied the accusations and called the lawsuit a shakedown attempt.
His lawyer called out the timing of the lawsuit, “Nearly nine years after the alleged incident—but just days before [Snoop Dogg] was scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.”
“[Doe’s] allegations are contradictory, implausible, and simply unbelievable,” Snoop’s lawyer added.
His lawyer said, “nothing remotely resembling [Doe’s] nine-year-old story about [Snoop] ever happened. He vehemently denies ever engaging in any sex act with [Doe] or assaulting or battering her.”
Now, in newly filed documents, Doe said the claims she brought are sufficient. In her response, the alleged victim said that since she refused to give [Snoop Dogg] an orgasm orally, he ceased giving her work.”
Later, her lawyer brought up Snoop’s “self-described” history as a pimp and notoriety as a gang affiliate with a “history of abusing women and retaliating against those” who accuse him of improper behavior.
Snoop argued that not only did he not abuse Doe but her claims were filed way past the statute of limitations. However, Doe said she feared for her life and that the court should allow her to sue despite the statute of limitations.
In the response, Doe also brought up Snoop’s lyrics as proof of his character. She pointed to his line, “b------ ain’t s--- but h--- and tricks, lick on these n--- and s--- this d---.”
Further, she accused him of making threats against her on social media. Her lawyer wrote, “We live in an age of ever-increasing threats of violence to public figures, spread and whipped up on the internet with winks, nods, and dog-whistles. Snoop Dogg’s suggestion that he was not doing the same thing to [Doe] here defies credibility; even if his words were not a direct threat of violence, they were obviously acts of intimidation, seeking to coerce [Doe] to drop her claims.”
Doe then brought up the 2020 incident where Snoop was criticized for telling Gayle King, “Respect the family and back off, b----, before we come get you” after she brought up Kobe Bryant’s past accusations during a broadcast. Snoop later apologized for the incident.
Doe said she still lives in fear that Snoop’s fans will harm her. She believes the lawsuit should move forward despite Snoop’s demands.
A rep for Snoop tells RadarOnline.com, "The facts are simple. Plaintiff Jane Doe attempted to shakedown Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg) with a frivolous lawsuit Ms. Doe filed four days before Snoop performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. When Ms. Doe’s shakedown attempt failed, she voluntarily dismissed her allegations against Snoop, and the federal court dismissed her lawsuit in its entirety. Ms. Doe and her lawyer then refiled this past July the same meritless claims she, her lawyer, and the court previously dismissed, while simultaneously running to certain media to publicize the refiled litigation. As before, Ms. Doe’s complaint is riddled with falsehoods and fails to allege anything meeting the definition of her flawed claims. The Motion to Dismiss filed today on behalf of Snoop Dogg states why Ms. Doe’s renewed claims are false and why they should be dismissed again. Snoop Dogg looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations and obtaining, once again, their dismissal."