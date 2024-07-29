Florida Woman Admits to 'Gruesome' Stabbing Death of Elderly Mother for ‘Using Curses on Her’: Cops
A Florida woman has been arrested for the “gruesome” stabbing death of her elderly mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 24, deputies were alerted to a woman “appearing to be in distress” walking along US 231, Front Page Detectives reported.
A deputy made contact with 37-year-old Tiffany Braddock, who reportedly “began making statements to him that she had killed her mother at their shared home,” officials said.
A welfare check was conducted at the mother and daughter's shared home and deputies found the victim, 73-year-old Elizabeth Braddock, dead “with signs of foul play.”
In a statement to WJHG, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said officers "made entry into the house and discovered a female, Elizabeth Braddock deceased" with "obvious signs of foul play."
Ford added the home was a "pretty gruesome scene" and alleged the suspect confirmed to deputies “her involvement in the death of her mother.”
According to an affidavit, deputies said Braddock was found wandering along the highway, “speaking to herself and swinging her arms around,” two days after she allegedly killed her mother and left her lying on a recliner in the home.
At their home, a deputy found the front door “cracked open” and the victim was sitting in a recliner deceased with multiple stab wounds.
During an interview with investigators, Braddock said she stabbed her mother with a hunting knife on July 22, but “did not believe the victim to be deceased, so she stabbed the victim several more times,” authorities said.
The knife was found by deputies while executing a search warrant.
According to law enforcement, Braddock said she murdered her mother due to the fact her mother was abusive towards her, officials said. Braddock claimed her mother was "using curses on her, but did not define any form of physical violence,” the affidavit states.
The suspect, according to the sheriff's office, allegedly said she had been planning to kill her mother for two years.
While talking with police, law enforcement officials said, Braddock was laughing and claimed she had no remorse as she described how she allegedly murdered the victim.
Braddock was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was being held without bond.