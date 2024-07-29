Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Florida Woman Admits to 'Gruesome' Stabbing Death of Elderly Mother for ‘Using Curses on Her’: Cops

Florida Woman Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murder of Elderly Mother
Source: Bay County Sheriff’s Office; Unsplash

Police say Tiffany Braddock fatally stabbed her mother two days before the victim was found dead in a recliner.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Florida woman has been arrested for the “gruesome” stabbing death of her elderly mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 24, deputies were alerted to a woman “appearing to be in distress” walking along US 231, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Woman Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murder of Elderly Mother
Source: UNSPLASH

The suspect reportedly told police that she had killed her mother in the home they share together, police said.

A deputy made contact with 37-year-old Tiffany Braddock, who reportedly “began making statements to him that she had killed her mother at their shared home,” officials said.

A welfare check was conducted at the mother and daughter's shared home and deputies found the victim, 73-year-old Elizabeth Braddock, dead “with signs of foul play.”

Florida Woman Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murder of Elderly Mother
Source: UNSPLASH

When doing a welfare check at their home, police found a 'pretty gruesome scene.'

In a statement to WJHG, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said officers "made entry into the house and discovered a female, Elizabeth Braddock deceased" with "obvious signs of foul play."

Ford added the home was a "pretty gruesome scene" and alleged the suspect confirmed to deputies “her involvement in the death of her mother.”

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Woman Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murder of Elderly Mother
Source: UNSPLASH

Deputies found the suspect wandering along the highway, two days after she allegedly killed her mother.

MORE ON:
crime

According to an affidavit, deputies said Braddock was found wandering along the highway, “speaking to herself and swinging her arms around,” two days after she allegedly killed her mother and left her lying on a recliner in the home.

At their home, a deputy found the front door “cracked open” and the victim was sitting in a recliner deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida Woman Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murder of Elderly Mother
Source: UNSPLASH

Tiffany Braddock was arrested and has been charged with the murder of her mother.

During an interview with investigators, Braddock said she stabbed her mother with a hunting knife on July 22, but “did not believe the victim to be deceased, so she stabbed the victim several more times,” authorities said.

The knife was found by deputies while executing a search warrant.

According to law enforcement, Braddock said she murdered her mother due to the fact her mother was abusive towards her, officials said. Braddock claimed her mother was "using curses on her, but did not define any form of physical violence,” the affidavit states.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

The suspect, according to the sheriff's office, allegedly said she had been planning to kill her mother for two years.

While talking with police, law enforcement officials said, Braddock was laughing and claimed she had no remorse as she described how she allegedly murdered the victim.

Braddock was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was being held without bond.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.