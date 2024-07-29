Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Campaign Set to Be Derailed by Sex Scandal Bombshell: ‘Washington Post’ Said to be Preparing Publication of ‘Explosive Investigation’
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign is set to be rocked by an explosive investigation from The Washington Post into his controversial private life, RadarOnline.com has exclusively been told.
The exposé is the work of more than a month of in-depth reporting and multiple journalists who have spoken to a number of people who intend to come forward and make explosive allegations against the independent candidate for president, according to three sources with knowledge of the probe.
The crux of the report will focus on Kennedy’s disturbing behavior during and immediately after his marriage to Mary Richardson, who committed suicide in 2012 after separating from the Camelot offspring in 2010.
One source said: “Bobby has been bracing for this moment ever since Vanity Fair published a similar story on July 2. He and his closest advisors have been readying themselves for this day of reckoning. This is an October surprise, but in August.”
A so-called ‘October surprise’ is an unexpected political event or revelation that typically comes in the month before a presidential election that is considered so big it could influence the outcome.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Vanity Fair reporter Joe Hagan alleged Kennedy had sexually assaulted a former family babysitter, Eliza Cooney.
The woman was 23 years old at the time when Kennedy allegedly came up behind her and groped her in the kitchen pantry, leaving her “frozen” and “shocked” as he supposedly grabbed her hips and slid his hands up to her breasts.
Responding to the magazine report on the Breaking Points podcast, Kennedy, 70, conceded he was “not a church boy” and “had a very, very rambunctious youth” – but refused to go into specifics about the allegations.
Kennedy – the son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy – later tried to apologize to Cooney, insisting that he had no memory of the alleged encounter, text messages revealed.
While the embattled Jeff Bezos owned newspaper hasn’t finalized a publication date for its own Kennedy reporting, one source with first-hand knowledge of the investigation said it could be published as soon as this week.
The timing is particularly important for the election overall because it comes after President Joe Biden vacated the Democratic ticket and handed the top position to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the party’s presumptive pick.
Polls indicate Kennedy, who is the most popular of a number of third-party and independent candidates who have entered the 2024 race, could potentially pick up enough votes to affect the results in several states.
It was expected the political scion’s run would upend Biden more than Republican nominee Donald Trump, although a recent Forbes/HarrisX poll showed Trump’s two-point lead over Harris shrink to one when Kennedy was factored into the equation.
It has already faced a series of controversies since Kennedy announced in October last year he would continue his presidential run as an independent candidate, ending his long-shot pursuit of the Democratic nomination.
In May, Kennedy detailed a medical abnormality he experienced in 2010 that he said was caused by a parasitic worm that entered his brain and died. Kennedy said the worm caused him to experience “brain fog” and trouble with “word retrieval and short-term memory.”
While the scope of the legendary Beltway newspaper’s reporting is not yet known, Kennedy might have foretold what is to come.
When asked by the Boston Globe if other women could come forward after the babysitter allegations, Kennedy admitted: “We’ll see what happens.”
RadarOnline.com has contacted The Washington Post and Kennedy and his campaign for comment, but at the time of publishing there was no response.
