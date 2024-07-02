RFK Jr. Accuser Kept Diary of Alleged Assault: College Grad Wrote List of Things 'to Leave Behind in 1999': 'Bad Men'
A shocking report revealed Robert F. Kennedy's sexual assault accuser kept a detailed diary from her time spent working for his family, in which she noted to leave "bad men" behind in 1999 after the alleged encounter took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the fall of 1998, recent college graduate Eliza Cooney, then 23-years-old, was hired by RFK Jr. and his then-wife Mary Richardson as their part-time babysitter to their four children, Conor, Kyra, Aiden and Finn.
Cooney, who was also interested in environmental causes, moved into the Kennedy's family home in Mount Kisco, New York. She looked after the children while also assisting RFK Jr. at his environmental law clinic at Pace University.
In one diary entry from November 7, 1998, Cooney detailed a meeting with Robert and another Riverkeeper volunteer at the Kennedy's home, during which she wrote about her boss caressing her leg underneath the table.
"From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their Babysitters, they had me worried. Like I have to watch out, be careful. And the other night in the kitchen w/ Murray I could have sworn he was touching my leg + hand," Cooney's diary entry read, according to Vanity Fair.
"It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention. Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away. It was like he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me."
"In the back of my mind, I was hoping it wasn’t what it actually was," Cooney, who is now 48, told the outlet.
Weeks after the incident in the Kennedy's kitchen, the 48-year-old said she found Robert standing shirtless in her bedroom. Her diary, which contained intimate details of her daily life and relationship with her boyfriend, was open next to her bed.
Cooney claimed Robert then asked her to rub lotion on his back.
"I thought, Isn’t Mary home?" Cooney recalled. "Doesn’t she do this for you?"
Cooney reluctantly rubbed lotion on Robert's back. She recalled the incident being "totally inappropriate" and noted that she stopped writing about her encounters with Robert in her diary out of fear he would read them.
The most damning alleged incident took place months later while Cooney was combing through the Kennedy's pantry for lunch after yoga class. She recalled wearing a sports bra and leggings when Robert allegedly came up behind her and began to grope her without consent.
Cooney said Robert put his hands on her hips and started rubbing up and down her ribcage and breasts.
"My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me," Cooney said. "I was frozen. Shocked."
Cooney said Robert was interrupted when a worker entered the kitchen and announced something along the lines of "Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do" or "Don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your wife to know about."
Cooney said the experience working for the Kennedy's damaged her confidence and impacted her environmental work. She remained with the family for a few more months after the pantry incident.
At the end of her diary that she kept while working for Robert, she noted "to leave behind in 1999" with "bad men" at the top.