Hillary Clinton's Ex-Campaign Lawyer Accused Of 'Manipulating' FBI To Create 'October Surprise' Against Donald Trump Before 2016 Election

"We are here because the FBI is our institution [and] should not be used as a political tool for anyone — not Republicans, not Democrats, not anyone," Shaw added before urging the jurors in the case to leave their own personal political views at the door and solely look at the evidence presented throughout the trial.

Despite Shaw and Special Counsel Durham’s team’s claims that Sussmann lied to the FBI as part of a “bigger plan” in an effort to "create an October surprise on the eve of the presidential election” to hurt Trump’s chance of winning the presidency, the former campaign lawyer to Hillary Clinton has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sussmann has also categorically denied lying to the FBI when he told the federal agency he was not providing them with the documents against Trump on behalf of any of his clients.