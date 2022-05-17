Amber Heard Accused Of Leaking Johnny Depp Restraining Order & Explosive Fight Video

"You slipped up there, didn't you, Ms. Heard?" Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked on Tuesday after showing the jury a video of Heard's deposition taken years ago, in which she seemed to fumble her words.

"You let it slip out that TMZ had been alerted to your filing of the domestic violence restraining order, didn't you?" Vasquez poked.

"I disagree. That's not what I'm talking about," Heard responded.