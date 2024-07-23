Revolt: 42 Staffers QUIT Working for VP Kamala Harris in the Last Three Years — as Top Biden Aides Blow Whistle on ‘Boss From Hell’
Nine out of every 10 people who worked for Kamala Harris over the last three years became so disenfranchised with her management style they quit their plum West Wing gigs.
Out of 47 employees who worked for the vice president from 2021, just five remained in their post as of this spring, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
Harris — who on Sunday afternoon was catapulted into the role of likely replacement for president Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket — struggled to retain workers because of her rigorous management style, because she was known for "prosecuting the staff", former aides have dished.
It's led to the 59-year-old vice-president being labelled as a "boss from hell."
Details of what Harris is really like behind-the-scenes emerged after Biden, 81, endorsed his second-in-command and bowed out of the race.
But as RadarOnline.com reported, Biden was said to have believed — in private, at least — Harris would be unable to beat GOP candidate Donald Trump at the ballot box in November.
One of Biden's major concerns was said to have been the high turnover of staff inside her office, according to whistleblowers who spoke out to Axios.
Those aides echoed a former Harris staffer who revealed Democrats were "worried diehard Harris loyalists — the kind of advisers and strategists who stick to their principal through the ups and downs — are virtually nonexistent."
The source previously The Hill: “It’s always been a problem. You have to have your people around you.”
What's more, another insider had told OK!: “You have wonder if Kamala is a boss who works people hard or a boss from hell!”
- Donald Trump Demands Refund for the Millions in Cash He Splashed Running Against Joe Biden
- GOP Blueprint to Beat Kamala: Top Secret 3-Point Plan Revealed… and How Trump Plans to Tie Staggering Biden Health Cover-Up to Harris
- REVEALED: What President Biden REALLY Thinks of Kamala Harris After Endorsing Her as Replacement Democratic Nominee
Nevertheless high-profile democrats like Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi had rallied behind Harris as their presidential candidate.
But as of Monday evening, notable figures like Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries had yet to give her their official endorsement.
Beltways insiders were expecting Obama, the two-term former president and elder statesman of the party, to make his position on Harris clear in the coming days.
Following the president's decision to drop out of the race, Obama wrote in a statement: "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."
Despite the uncertainty, Harris' entry into the election has already made waves, with her campaign raising a record $81 million in its first 24 hours, the Associated Press reported.
While national polls still showed her trailing Trump, Democrats were optimistic that her numbers would improve.
Making her first public remarks since Biden's announcement, Harris spoke on the White House lawn Monday morning and praised the president for "his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love, for our country."
Biden said choosing Harris as his VP was "the best decision I've made," and offered his "full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party" in his X announcement.
He added: "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."