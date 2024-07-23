Revolt: 42 Staffers QUIT Working for VP Kamala Harris in the Last Three Years — as Top Biden Aides Blow Whistle on ‘Boss From Hell’

Nine out of every 10 people who worked for Kamala Harris over the last three years became so disenfranchised with her management style they quit their plum West Wing gigs.

Out of 47 employees who worked for the vice president from 2021, just five remained in their post as of this spring, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Harris — who on Sunday afternoon was catapulted into the role of likely replacement for president Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket — struggled to retain workers because of her rigorous management style, because she was known for "prosecuting the staff", former aides have dished.

It's led to the 59-year-old vice-president being labelled as a "boss from hell."