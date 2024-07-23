Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Revolt: 42 Staffers QUIT Working for VP Kamala Harris in the Last Three Years — as Top Biden Aides Blow Whistle on ‘Boss From Hell’

Kamala Harris Presidential Candidate Fears Boss
Source: MEGA

White House aides are raising alarm about the leadership style of Vice President Kamala Harris, who was once labeled a "boss from hell."

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 8:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nine out of every 10 people who worked for Kamala Harris over the last three years became so disenfranchised with her management style they quit their plum West Wing gigs.

Out of 47 employees who worked for the vice president from 2021, just five remained in their post as of this spring, sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Harris — who on Sunday afternoon was catapulted into the role of likely replacement for president Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket — struggled to retain workers because of her rigorous management style, because she was known for "prosecuting the staff", former aides have dished.

It's led to the 59-year-old vice-president being labelled as a "boss from hell."

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris Presidential Candidate Fears Boss Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden, 81, endorsed Harris, 59, as he announced he would not continue his bid for reelection.

Details of what Harris is really like behind-the-scenes emerged after Biden, 81, endorsed his second-in-command and bowed out of the race.

But as RadarOnline.com reported, Biden was said to have believed — in private, at least — Harris would be unable to beat GOP candidate Donald Trump at the ballot box in November.

One of Biden's major concerns was said to have been the high turnover of staff inside her office, according to whistleblowers who spoke out to Axios.

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris Presidential Candidate Fears Boss Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden aides said the high turnover rate under Harris could be attributed to her rigorous management style.

Article continues below advertisement

Those aides echoed a former Harris staffer who revealed Democrats were "worried diehard Harris loyalists — the kind of advisers and strategists who stick to their principal through the ups and downs — are virtually nonexistent."

The source previously The Hill: “It’s always been a problem. You have to have your people around you.”

What's more, another insider had told OK!: “You have wonder if Kamala is a boss who works people hard or a boss from hell!”

Article continues below advertisement
Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally
Source: MEGA

As of Monday evening, Harris was still trailing Trump in national polls, but Democrats were hopeful her numbers would improve.

MORE ON:
Kamala Harris
Article continues below advertisement

Nevertheless high-profile democrats like Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi had rallied behind Harris as their presidential candidate.

But as of Monday evening, notable figures like Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries had yet to give her their official endorsement.

Beltways insiders were expecting Obama, the two-term former president and elder statesman of the party, to make his position on Harris clear in the coming days.

Following the president's decision to drop out of the race, Obama wrote in a statement: "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the uncertainty, Harris' entry into the election has already made waves, with her campaign raising a record $81 million in its first 24 hours, the Associated Press reported.

While national polls still showed her trailing Trump, Democrats were optimistic that her numbers would improve.

Making her first public remarks since Biden's announcement, Harris spoke on the White House lawn Monday morning and praised the president for "his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love, for our country."

Article continues below advertisement

Biden said choosing Harris as his VP was "the best decision I've made," and offered his "full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party" in his X announcement.

He added: "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.