RFK Jr. Exposed: Shocking Claims Emerge of Serial Cheating, Sex Addiction and Boastful Diary of Conquests—'He Would Sleep With an Ottoman'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become newly embroiled in scandal as a bombshell reports accuses him of serial cheating and sex addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

RFK, who has been married three times, has been open about his struggles with infidelity and substance abuse in the past, particularly during his marriage to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. Richardson died by suicide in 2012, and the following year, a boastful "sex diary" RFK allegedly kept was leaked to the New York Post.