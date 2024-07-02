RFK Jr. Exposed: Shocking Claims Emerge of Serial Cheating, Sex Addiction and Boastful Diary of Conquests—'He Would Sleep With an Ottoman'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become newly embroiled in scandal as a bombshell reports accuses him of serial cheating and sex addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
RFK, who has been married three times, has been open about his struggles with infidelity and substance abuse in the past, particularly during his marriage to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. Richardson died by suicide in 2012, and the following year, a boastful "sex diary" RFK allegedly kept was leaked to the New York Post.
In a lengthy exposé published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, friends and family of the former couple said they were not surprised by the existence of the diary, which Kennedy reportedly kept in 2001. The journal reportedly featured a scorecard of his conquests on the back page, with the names of two dozen women he was involved with and how far he got with each one.
The report said Kennedy wrote he was plagued by “lust demons," though RFK denied the claims, telling the outlet at the time, "I have no diary from 2001."
But those close to RFK told Vanity Fair they were aware of his insatiable sexual appetite, and used to joke that “It’s safe to say he would sleep with an Ottoman.”
A friend of his late second wife also recalled Richardson saying, "‘Poor Bobby, he’s a sex addict, he’s taking medication. It’s so hard for him.’ That’s how sweet this woman was. ‘My husband is a sex addict. My poor husband, he’s sick.’”
The unnamed sources in the report also claimed that while married to Richardson, Kennedy was known to text his friends photos of nude women, raising questions about consent and respect of privacy.
Kennedy, however, maintained that he had been faithful to his wife, according to another insider, who said it was "scary" that he "was pathologically involved with that narrative.”
RFK's friend also claimed to have warned the controversial political figure, “Listen, I’m not being in any way judgmental, but you have to rein it in. Everybody in New York has a story.”
Kennedy's troubled past extends beyond his alleged sexual malfeasance. He reportedly struggled with heroin addiction for 14 years, beginning at the age of 15, and the substance abuse continued into his college years at Harvard.
His personal life has also been marked by a series of disturbing incidents. According to the Vanity Fair report, he once sent a photo to a friend showing him posing with the barbecued remains of what appeared to be a dog.
The report also included an accusation that he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old babysitter for his children in 1998.
The Kennedy family has long been haunted by tragedy and scandal, and relatives said they were afraid RFK's troubled past and reckless behavior could further damage their legacy. His presidential candidacy has apparently already created rifts within the family.