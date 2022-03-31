Resurfaced Video Shows Will Smith Warning TV Host 'Be Careful With The Words You Use For My Wife' Years Before Oscars Ordeal

"An analysis of the video in slow motion shows Will not only laughing at Rock's joke but also clapping. The video of what happened during the next three seconds afterward needs to be released; it's a multi-camera setup," a Hollywood insider claims amid questions about what led to the confrontation. "Jada did something major that snapped him out of genuine laughter. He was never looking at her as you can see in the video before the director cut back to Rock."

Jada has since shared a message about "healing" while Will issued an apology to the Academy as well as Rock himself, stating that he was remorseful for reacting "emotionally" to the quip.

Rock, for his part, said he will later address the ordeal during a sold-out comedy show in Boston on Wednesday night, telling the live audience it will be both "serious" and "funny."