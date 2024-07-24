LEAKED DEMS' MEMO: How Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump in 104 Days — Read The Document

Kamala Harris has a viable path to victory over former president Donald Trump if she can unlock three key categories of voters and compel them to vote Democrat at the ballot box, according to her campaign manager.

In a memo released on Wednesday morning and obtained by RadarOnline.com, former White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon labelled Trump, 78, as a totalitarian leader of the GOP who has grown “more and more extreme.”

Harris is “well-positioned to expand support from 2020, drawing the support of voters who have moved towards Democrats since the 2020 election,” wrote O’Malley Dillon.

She added: “In many cases, these voters did not vote for the [Joe] Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, but came out in support of Democrats in 2022 as Donald Trump’s Republican Party grew more and more extreme.”