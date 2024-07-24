Your tip
LEAKED DEMS' MEMO: How Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump in 104 Days — Read The Document

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump in a new poll.

Jul. 24 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris has a viable path to victory over former president Donald Trump if she can unlock three key categories of voters and compel them to vote Democrat at the ballot box, according to her campaign manager.

In a memo released on Wednesday morning and obtained by RadarOnline.com, former White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon labelled Trump, 78, as a totalitarian leader of the GOP who has grown “more and more extreme.”

Harris is “well-positioned to expand support from 2020, drawing the support of voters who have moved towards Democrats since the 2020 election,” wrote O’Malley Dillon.

She added: “In many cases, these voters did not vote for the [Joe] Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, but came out in support of Democrats in 2022 as Donald Trump’s Republican Party grew more and more extreme.”

The top politico inside the Harris campaign said their chances of retaining the White House rested with three classes of voters whom the campaign intends to target: Blacks, Latinos, and those under 30 years old.

“About 7% of voters remain undecided in this race, and these voters are disproportionately Black, Latino, and under 30,” she wrote.

“They are more likely to have supported the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, and are two times more likely to be Democrats than Republicans.”

As for the all-important electoral college map and the race to 270, O’Malley Dillon added: “We continue to focus on the Blue Wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — and the Sun Belt states of North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, where the Vice President’s advantages with young voters, Black voters, and Latino voters will be important to our multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes.”

"This campaign will be close, it will be hard fought, but Vice President Harris is in a position of strength – and she’s going to win," the memo said.

The memo also added:

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris filed her candidacy for president of the United States.

Following a groundswell of support from across the country, she is now the presumptive Democratic nominee – and she’s in a strong position to win.

Yesterday, the Vice President campaigned in Milwaukee, marking her fifth visit to Wisconsin so far this year. In front of a crowd of over 3,500 – the campaign’s largest event yet – Vice President Harris laid out the choice in this election between two very different visions. She is fighting for a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.

Donald Trump is a convicted criminal running to enact his extreme and dangerous Project 2025 agenda that would roll back Americans’ rights and freedoms, hurt the middle class, and threaten our democracy.

In the days and weeks to come, she’ll take that message across the battlegrounds, capitalizing on the historic infrastructure the campaign has spent the last year building to reach voters where they are to ensure they understand the choice in this election.

With a popular message, a strong record on the issues that matter most to swing voters, multiple pathways to 270 electoral voters, and unprecedented enthusiasm on her side, the Vice President is in a strong position to take on Donald Trump and win in 104 days.

The full document can be read here.

The excitement for Harris — who catapulted into the presumptive Democrat nominee after the shock withdrawal of Joe Biden over the weekend — has swept the nation ... and the momentum keeps coming.

In the first major poll since Biden’s decision to abandon the ticket, Harris, 59, opened up a marginal two-percentage-point lead over Trump.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, was in contrast to a marginal two-point deficit Biden faced against Trump in last week's poll before his exit from the race.

Harris led Trump 44% to 42% in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.

The results are bound to hit an ailing Biden who was said to have privately believed Harris had no chance of beating Trump despite his public endorsement of his second-in-command, as RadarOnline.com reported.

