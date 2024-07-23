Betrayal of a Nation: Joe Biden Advisors ‘Turned Blind Eye’ to Old Age and Blocked Other Democrat Candidates... ‘It Was a Stage Managed Operation’

Joe Biden’s closest advisors are accused of betraying the nation by turning a blind eye to the president’s old age – and blocking other Democrat candidates from taking his place in the process.

After Biden, 81, threw the party into a temporary tailspin on Sunday when he abruptly withdrew from the 2024 race for the White House, Democratic lawmakers spoke out to question why the president’s “current situation” was not disclosed sooner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.