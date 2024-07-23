Betrayal of a Nation: Joe Biden Advisors ‘Turned Blind Eye’ to Old Age and Blocked Other Democrat Candidates... ‘It Was a Stage Managed Operation’
Joe Biden’s closest advisors are accused of betraying the nation by turning a blind eye to the president’s old age – and blocking other Democrat candidates from taking his place in the process.
After Biden, 81, threw the party into a temporary tailspin on Sunday when he abruptly withdrew from the 2024 race for the White House, Democratic lawmakers spoke out to question why the president’s “current situation” was not disclosed sooner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett, 77, spearheaded the criticism, saying: “I am really concerned about what we were not told during these months.
“I remain concerned about that – that for whatever reasons, this overprotective, stage-managed kind of operation not only appears to have denied the American people broadly of an understanding of the president’s current situation, but also other elected officials.”
The Wall Street Journal interviewed several additional political insiders regarding the matter. They acknowledged bumbling Biden’s decline started long before his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump in Atlanta on June 27.
House Rep. Adam Smith, 59, indicated the president’s struggles began in December 2023, telling the outlet: “He started looking like he was struggling more physically and mentally, probably by about the end of last year, to a degree greater than it had been before.
“That did worry me a little bit.”
Smith also voiced concerns about Biden’s ability to win a second election as far back as the 2022 midterms, asking Democratic senators and White House advisors at the time: “Shouldn’t somebody run against Joe?”
One individual, described by the WSJ as a “person who could conceivably be a Democratic presidential candidate,” told Smith: “We’ve got to stick with Joe.
“We did it in 2020 with this coalition. It’s too risky to try to build a new coalition, or to build that coalition around a different candidate.”
President Biden ultimately abandoned his re-election campaign and withdrew from the 2024 White House race over the weekend after facing calls to step aside ever since his concerning debate against Trump last month.
In a statement published to X at 1:46 PM on Sunday, he said: “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”
The ailing commander-in-chief returned to the social media platform moments later to endorse his vice president, Kamala Harris, as his replacement nominee.
Biden wrote: “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House for comment.