Jailhouse Letter to God: Twisted Killer Dad Chris Watts Blames Mistress for Decision to Brutally Murder his Wife and 2 Little Girls
Twisted killer dad Chris Watts blamed his former mistress for his own decision to brutally murder his wife and two little girls.
Watts, 39, is currently serving multiple life sentences for strangling his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, smothering their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and dumping the bodies at the oil field where he worked in August 2018.
But in a jailhouse letter to God, RadarOnline.com can reveal, the convicted killer laid the blame for his crimes at the feet of Nichol Kessinger, the co-worker he was having an affair with at the time of the murders.
In the hand-written note dated March 2020, Watts wrote: “Dear Heavenly Father, I have backslidden. I am like a sheep gone astray from the flock and have fallen into a pit. The snare of the enemy has entrapped me. The words of a harlot has brought me low. Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know all her guests were in the chamber of death.”
He continued: “The lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life ... How did I not see it? How did I let this happen? The blessings You have bestowed upon me were right in front of me and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman. The web of the enemy squeezes around my heart and is cocooning my soul to the point of suffocation. The enemy and his Jezebel mock and scourge me as they celebrate another capture.
“But, oh that men would praise the Lord for His goodness and for His wonderful works to the children of men. You, O Lord, did not leave me captive or condemned. You heard the prayer of the destitute and of the prisoner appointed to death. You opened my eyes. You made my ears ready to perceive and You said 'Come Forth'. The web of death loosened its grip and I walked into the Light of Your Presence. As I humbly kneeled before You, You said 'Go and sin no more; your Faith has made you whole!' In Jesus precious name, Amen.”
Watts has found religion behind bars, studying the Bible and even self-publishing a prayer book with another inmate in 2021.
Dylan Tallman, who was in the cell next to Watts, told the New York Post: “We started talking. We had a lot of very long conversations, spiritual conversations ... We were studying the Scriptures together.”
According to a book entitled The Cell Next Door that Tallman published about their friendship, Watts told him: “I was having an affair with this girl and I ended up in love with two women at the same time. It’s what led up to what happened. She is of evil spirits, like Jezebel.”
Tallman added: “He admitted that he was stupid to cheat on his wife, and he asked God’s forgiveness every day for his infidelity.”
On the night of the murders, Kessinger allegedly told Watts to choose between her and his family. Per Tallman, Watts said: “Jezebel was the forbidden fruit. And it was costly.”
Kessinger now goes by a different name and has not spoken publicly about her relationship with Watts in years.