Jailhouse Letter to God: Twisted Killer Dad Chris Watts Blames Mistress for Decision to Brutally Murder his Wife and 2 Little Girls

But in a jailhouse letter to God, RadarOnline.com can reveal, the convicted killer laid the blame for his crimes at the feet of Nichol Kessinger , the co-worker he was having an affair with at the time of the murders.

In the hand-written note dated March 2020, Watts wrote: “Dear Heavenly Father, I have backslidden. I am like a sheep gone astray from the flock and have fallen into a pit. The snare of the enemy has entrapped me. The words of a harlot has brought me low. Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know all her guests were in the chamber of death.”

He continued: “The lust of the eyes, the lust of the flesh and the pride of life ... How did I not see it? How did I let this happen? The blessings You have bestowed upon me were right in front of me and still I followed the perfume of a strange woman. The web of the enemy squeezes around my heart and is cocooning my soul to the point of suffocation. The enemy and his Jezebel mock and scourge me as they celebrate another capture.

“But, oh that men would praise the Lord for His goodness and for His wonderful works to the children of men. You, O Lord, did not leave me captive or condemned. You heard the prayer of the destitute and of the prisoner appointed to death. You opened my eyes. You made my ears ready to perceive and You said 'Come Forth'. The web of death loosened its grip and I walked into the Light of Your Presence. As I humbly kneeled before You, You said 'Go and sin no more; your Faith has made you whole!' In Jesus precious name, Amen.”