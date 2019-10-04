Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Watts Reveals Disgusting Details Of Killing Wife & Daughters: ‘Bella & CeCe Woke Back Up’ He said he had to smother them a second time.

Chris Watts can’t let his wife and daughters that he murdered rest in peace.

The convicted killer has made a shocking new confession in disgusting detail about murdering his wife and defenseless little daughters.

The Colorado dad, who is spending life in prison without the possibility of parole, for killing Shanann, Bella, 4, and Celeste Watts, 3, in 2018, wrote a series of letters and spoke in person to Cherlyn Cadle, who has written a book titled Letters from Christopher about his dastardly deeds.

Watts, 34, described the day he killed his family. “August 13th, morning of, I went to the girls’ room first, before Shanann and I had our argument,” he said in an excerpt of the book obtained by the UK Sun Newspaper.

“I went to Bella’s room, then Cece’s room and used a pillow from their bed (to kill them),” he cruelly confessed.

The cold and calculating killer explained: “That’s why the cause of death was smothering.”

While Chris confessed to the killings eventually, he at first pinned the murders of his daughters on Shanann.

However, in his letter in the book, Watts revealed what he did after he thought his little girls were dead.

“After I left Cece’s room, then I climbed back in bed with Shanann and our argument ensued.”

Watts claimed the unthinkable happened: “After Shanann had passed, Bella and Cece woke back up. I’m not sure how they woke back up, but they did.

“Bella’s eyes were bruised and both girls looked like they had been through trauma.

“That made the act that much worse”, he said.

Watts revealed another gruesome detail from when he recalled killing his pregnant wife.

“Isn’t it weird how I look back and what I remember so much is her face getting all black with streaks of mascara,” he told the author.

“Her eyes filled with blood; as she looked at me and she died,” he said about ending the life of his wife.

“I knew she was gone when she relieved herself.”

Watts disposed of his family’s bodies in an oil field where he worked. He dumped his daughters in separate oil tanks and buried his wife in a shallow grave that he dug.

The autopsy report obtained by Radar showed that Shanann’s body had expelled the fetus after she was killed.