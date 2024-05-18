Your tip
Killer Chris Watts Spent His 39th Birthday Behind Bars With No Visitors or Special Privileges

Convicted killer Chris Watts spent his 39th birthday behind bars with no special treatment or visitors.

May 18 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Convicted killer Chris Watts spent his 39th birthday behind bars with no special treatment or visitors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections told PEOPLE that no one incarcerated by the state receives any special privileges and that Watts had no scheduled visitors.

Watts is currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife Shanann and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in August 2018.

He strangled his wife and buried her at the oil field where he worked. He then smothered his two daughters to death and dumped their bodies in oil tanks.

It later came out that he had been having an affair with a co-worker and intended to separate from his wife.

Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree murder, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body, and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy.

Although his crimes took place in Colorado, Watts was moved to an out of state location due to security concerns. He was transferred to Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Waupun, Wisconsin, in December 2018.

Watts now spends his days working as a custodian at the prison and corresponding with a number of female pen pals. He has reportedly become religious behind bars and self-published a prayer book with another inmate in 2021.

A department of corrections spokesperson told PEOPLE that Watts has received two conduct reports while incarcerated at Dodge. In 2020, he was cited for "unauthorized forms of communication and unauthorized transfer of property." A year later, he lost access to electronics for 10 days for "disobeying orders and possession of miscellaneous contraband."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Colorado home where Watts killed his pregnant wife recently dropped its rate after hitting the market again last month.

The original listing was seeking $775,000 for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Frederick. As of April 24, $25k was cut from the rate, making the total asking price $750k.

