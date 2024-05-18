Killer Chris Watts Spent His 39th Birthday Behind Bars With No Visitors or Special Privileges

Watts is currently serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife Shanann and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in August 2018.

He strangled his wife and buried her at the oil field where he worked. He then smothered his two daughters to death and dumped their bodies in oil tanks.

It later came out that he had been having an affair with a co-worker and intended to separate from his wife.