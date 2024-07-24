‘Deathly’ Ill President, Stumbling Flight Attendants and Tray Tables Shaking Aboard Air Force One: Inside the ‘Mad’ Mercy Dash to Get Joe Biden to COVID Isolation
New details have emerged regarding the “mad” mercy dash to get President Joe Biden into isolation upon his sudden diagnosis with COVID-19 last week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal President Biden, 81 – who was rushed from Las Vegas to his home in Rehoboth Beach last Wednesday after contracting the deadly virus – was said to be so ill that Air Force One took off from Harry Reid International Airport at “break-neck speed.”
Emily Goodin, a senior White House correspondent for Daily Mail who was on Air Force One last Wednesday, detailed the day’s chaotic events, reporting: “Once [Biden] was on board, we reporters rushed to find our seats in the back of the plane.
“And nearly from the moment we lifted off the runway, the fuselage began to shake.”
Goodin also reported how flight attendants stumbled around the plane and tray tables shook due to the incredible speed of Air Force One as it rushed from Las Vegas to Dover Air Force Base.
She said: “This break-neck speed was unusual for President Biden.
“Our tray tables trembled as dinner was served. Water glasses slid around. Bags stowed under seats slammed into people's legs.
“I could physically feel the speed of the aircraft as we hurtled through the air, pushing me back. I felt nauseous.”
The cross-country flight, which is usually made in around 4 hours and 30 minutes, took Air Force One only 3 hours and 48 minutes to complete.
Meanwhile, Goodin and the other White House correspondents aboard Biden’s plane last week were said to be kept in the dark regarding the president’s condition.
Although those trailing Biden in Las Vegas last week knew something was wrong – the White House abruptly canceled the president’s address at the Hispanic UnidosUS conference that day – it was not until they were climbing aboard Air Force One that they learned of his COVID-19 diagnosis.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the news at approximately 3:12 PM local time – roughly 45 minutes before Air Force One took off from Harry Reid International Airport.
Jean-Pierre, 49, confirmed the news in an official statement, saying: “President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.
“He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all his duties fully during that time.”
President Biden was not seen for almost a week after departing Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base last Wednesday and, just four days later, announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race for the White House.
As RadarOnline.com reported, there was also chaos in Sin City as the White House and Secret Service rushed to get President Biden from a meet-and-greet at a famous Mexican restaurant in downtown Las Vegas to Harry Reid International Airport last Wednesday.
While insiders claimed a nearby hospital was placed on high alert to treat the 81-year-old president upon his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, this outlet can confirm that the Las Vegas Metro Police Department proactively shut down roads in case Biden needed immediate medical care.
A rep for the LVMPD told us: “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was notified that President Joe Biden was sick on July 17th during his visit to Las Vegas.
“We did not know the nature of his illness. As a precaution, LVMPD proactively began to shut down roads leading to UMC Hospital. The Secret Service then advised LVMPD the President was going directly to Harry Reid International Airport and would be leaving Las Vegas.”