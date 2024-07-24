Priscilla Presley’s Ex-Business Partners Claim She’s On Mission to ‘Ruin’ Their Lives With $1M ‘Financial Abuse Theft’ Lawsuit

Kruse claimed she was left high and dry after spending her own money, alleging that Presley cut her out of any profit that's come in over the past several months.

In her suit, Presley names Kruse and Priscilla Presley Partners. However, she also names former business partners Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan, and Lynn Walker Wright.

According to court documents Presley claims they isolated her from “the most important people in her life,” pushed her into a form of “indentured servitude” and made her believe “that all of her former advisers were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement.”

Because they were able to isolate her, the suit claims they managed to “fraudulently induce” Presley into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and “control over her bank accounts,” and led her to believe they would take care of her “personally and financially.”

Court documents also stated that Presley and Kruse met through mutual connections and first came together to talk about selling Elvis Presley memorabilia and started working together at the end of 2021.

