Royal Tragedy: Princes William and Harry’s Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes Dies Aged 82 — Piling More Pain on Cancer-Hit Family
Prince William and Prince Harry’s uncle has died – adding more pain to the already sorrow-stricken Royal Family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lord Robert Fellowes, 82, passed away on Monday of “undisclosed causes.”
Fellowes became Princess Diana’s brother-in-law in 1978 after marrying her older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes. He also served as Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary from 1990 to 1999.
According to royal biographer Tina Brown, Lady Jane and Lord Robert Fellowes helped raise Prince William, now 42, and Prince Harry, now 39, both before and after Princess Di passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in August 1997 at the age of 36.
The Palace Papers biographer wrote: “It was Diana’s more sober-sided sister, don't-rock-the-boat Jane, who became a steady presence in the boys’ lives, hosting them on country weekends in Norfolk with their cousins.”
Robert Lacey, another royal biographer, revealed Fellowes was instrumental in returning Princess Diana’s body from Paris to London after her devastating death – something that caused a bitter feud between the lord and the then-Prince Charles.
Lacey wrote in his 2020 book Battle of Brothers: “On Her Majesty’s express instructions, her private secretary Robert Fellowes – Diana’s brother-in-law, married to her elder sister Jane – arranged for the body to be sent discreetly to the Fulham Road mortuary used by the royal coroner.
“Charles was outraged – both on his own account and for the sake of Diana and his sons.
“He dived into a bitter slanging match with Fellowes that ended with him shouting at the private secretary, ‘Why don't you just go and impale yourself on your own flagstaff?’”
While Fellowes advised Queen Elizabeth after Princess Di’s death rocked Buckingham Palace in 1997, he also reportedly counseled the monarch during the divorces of three of her children.
Lord Fellowes and Lady Jane welcomed three children during their 46-year marriage: Laura Jane, 44, Alexander Robert, 41, and Eleanor Ruth, 38.
Laura Jane serves as the godmother to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 9-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the death of Lord Fellowes comes months after King Charles, 75, was diagnosed with cancer.
Buckingham Palace announced the devastating news in February, saying: “During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.
“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”
Flash forward to March, and Princess Kate Middleton, 42, announced she was also diagnosed with cancer after undergoing an abdominal procedure early in the year.
The Princess of Wales said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.
“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.