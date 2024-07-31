70-Year-Old Kathie Lee Gifford Hospitalized After Fracturing Her Pelvis Following Hip Replacement Surgery

Kathie Lee Gifford was hospitalized after taking a nasty fall while recovering from her recent hip replacement surgery.

The former Today co-host, 70, fractured her pelvis in two places when she tripped and fell hurrying to meet a friend at her front door, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She said: “It didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot,” adding that she had “moved 300 books by myself” before the accident and “weakened my body ... it’s my own fault”.

“And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.”