Memoir Wars: Kathie Lee Gifford 'Plans To Fight Back' At Kelly Ripa's Accusations About Regis Philbin In New Book
Kelly Ripa is ripping Regis Philbin again — and Reege's former sidekick Kathie Lee Gifford has had enough of the snide swipes at the late TV host, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she's working on a comeback memoir.
"Kelly Ripa used her Power of Women award to take more shots at Regis, and now Kathie Lee is planning to fight back," snipped a spy. "Regis might not be around anymore to sell his side of the story, but Kathie Lee is, and she's working on a memoir that will include the wonderful time she had working with him."
Kathie Lee and Regis co-hosted Live together for more than a decade until Gifford departed in 2000. She revealed their bond only got stronger after she made her exit. "We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends," Kathie Lee disclosed.
The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host died in July 2020 at the age of 88 — but Kathie Lee has continued to sing his praises.
She's even spoken out against Kelly's book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories in the past after Ripa shared stories of behind-the-scenes drama, revealing that working with Regis "was not a cakewalk."
"There were good and bad days," Ripa admitted during an interview with PEOPLE about her time on Live! With Regis and Kelly.
"I'm not going to say anything ugly about anybody. I never have, and I'm not going to start now. I'm just saying my reality is something completely different from that," Kathie Lee said in response.
"We always just picked up right where we left off. We were Frick and Frack. We were The Odd Couple. We were absolutely perfect together for television," she added of their friendship.
"We never had an argument, an unkind word in 15 years," Kathie Lee spilled. "So, that was my reality."
While the ladies continue to go back and forth about Regis, Kelly remained unbothered by Kathie Lee. A rep for Kelly said Gifford's outburst only helped sell more of her books.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kathie Lee's team and her book publisher.