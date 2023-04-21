Memoir Wars: Kathie Lee Gifford 'Plans To Fight Back' At Kelly Ripa's Accusations About Regis Philbin In New Book

Kelly Ripa is ripping Regis Philbin again — and Reege's former sidekick Kathie Lee Gifford has had enough of the snide swipes at the late TV host, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she's working on a comeback memoir.

"Kelly Ripa used her Power of Women award to take more shots at Regis, and now Kathie Lee is planning to fight back," snipped a spy. "Regis might not be around anymore to sell his side of the story, but Kathie Lee is, and she's working on a memoir that will include the wonderful time she had working with him."

Kathie Lee and Regis co-hosted Live together for more than a decade until Gifford departed in 2000. She revealed their bond only got stronger after she made her exit. "We were dear friends and after I left the show, for the next 20 years, we became better friends, dearer friends," Kathie Lee disclosed.

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host died in July 2020 at the age of 88 — but Kathie Lee has continued to sing his praises.