The Show Must Go On! ‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Parties With Friends After Major Surgery How she made it all work following her dramatic hip replacement!

The show must go on!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson had a hip replacement as the holiday season began and she shared exclusive photos with RadarOnline.com of her charity event despite the surgery.

After a year of excruciating pain in her left hip, Emily, 43, bravely made the decision to go under the knife.

“I’m not gonna lie,” she confided.

“The pain was way worse than I ever expected, but when it comes to the things that matter most to me — my family, my work and giving back — you can’t put all that on hold.”

So, she didn’t.

Doctors advised her to take six weeks off, but just three weeks after her surgery, Emily jetted off to New York to participate in BravoCon, film an episode of Watch What Happens Live and jet back to the west coast for an event.

“I’ve been hosting an annual holiday dinner in my Orange County home for the past five years to celebrate my friendships with some amazing women and give back to a favorite charity at the same time,” Emily told Radar.

“The last three years I’ve worked with the Illumination Foundation, which provides help for homeless people in the Orange County area. Each year the Foundation gives me the names of families in need then my friends and I do our best to provide everything on the family’s holiday wish list.

“For the first time this year the Foundation asked us to provide items for a 24-hour emergency shelter called the Theriault Emergency Home,” Emily continued.

“It’s a 36-bed facility where the homeless can bring their kids after they are released from the hospital. They not only provide critical care for the children, but they help the families find permanent housing at the end of their stay.”

Emily, who opened the reality show mansion viewers see on TV to a group of entrepreneurial women, explained that they donated toys, clothing, gift cards, make up and beauty products, hair products and purses.”

Three weeks after total hip replacement surgery Emily wowed her friends in a fashionable pair of high-heeled boots!

“Each year we all dress up, and I hire a photographer to snap lots of fun pictures,” Emily told Radar. “That way the girls don’t have to carry their cell phones around, and we can just concentrate on having a good time.”

