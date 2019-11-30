Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Before & After! See 'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Show Off 15 Pound Weight Loss Wife of Shane, who keeps failing his bar exam, sports sexy new look.

Emily Simpson is flaunting a new body after weight loss.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, took to Instagram on Friday, Nov. 29, to share a series of photos of herself and wrote, “I’m finally down 15 lbs and I owe it all to @paulinastein 12 week program with coaching! I still have more to go but I’m enjoying the journey!”

Emily looks stunning wearing a black onesie while holding her son in the shots.

Emily, whose husband Shane has stunned fans by flunking his legal bar exam four times, also explained in her social media post, “I was in chronic pain, I was depressed and I weighed more then [sic] I ever have in my whole life….I felt lost.”

The curvy RHOC star said she asked Paulina Stein for assistance and she “helped me change my lifestyle and has taught me so much about balance.”

Emily’s troubled marriage has been featured on the Bravo show, and she explained further in her caption, “I wanted to be healthier and set a good example for my kids!”

She had a hip replacement and hasn’t “felt this good in a long time and with a new hip, and 15 pounds off I’m finally able to keep up with my kids and be more active!”

Emily went on to promote Stein’s fitness program.

The brunette beauty, who currently practices as a copyright lawyer in California, has lived with the strain of her husband’s law exam flops.

Radar exclusively reported that Shane had failed the third test he’d taken back in February.

He retook the bar exam in July but failed that fourth one as well.

Shane isn’t currently permitted to practice law in California, although he previously worked as a practicing lawyer in Utah before moving to the OC.

He’s not allowed to retake the exam for the fifth time until February 2020.

RHOC viewers saw Emily’s tense argument with Shane after he returned from a week away staying in a hotel while he took the California Bar Exam.

“I have trouble with the way that you talk to me sometimes,” Emily told her husband. “I don’t like the condescending tone. It’s sarcasm all the time. I get tired of being the butt of all your jokes sometimes.”

Shane asked her, “You ready to clean and cook?”

Fans blasted him for the comment, but he later claimed it was just satire.

Afterwards, Emily posted a cryptic message on her Instagram where she made no mention of her husband.

“Cheers to all the strong mamas out there busting your butt every day to give your kids the best life ever,” Emily wrote while posing alone in a pair of thigh-high black boots and a low cut dress.

But for Thanksgiving, Emily posted a loving photo of herself with Shane and their three kids sitting on a staircase.

Hours later, she revealed her weight loss to fans.