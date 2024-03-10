Kathie Lee Gifford 'Heartbroken' Over Split From BF Richard Spitz, Leaning on Former Co-Host Hoda Kotb: Report

"Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard," a source said in the National Enquirer's new report, "She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly."

Gifford was married to the late NFL star, with whom she shares her two children, from 1986 until he died in 2015.

Two years after leaving Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda and moving to Tennessee in 2019, she dished about a mystery man, noting she was "happy" and didn't want to "mess it up."