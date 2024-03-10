Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Kathie Lee Gifford 'Heartbroken' Over Split From BF Richard Spitz, Leaning on Former Co-Host Hoda Kotb: Report

Kathie Lee Gifford is "heartbroken" after her recent split, according to a sensational report.

By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford has been licking her wounds after a painful breakup from boyfriend Richard Spitz, according to a report which claims Hoda Kotb has been stepping up for her pal.

Gifford has yet to confirm a breakup just weeks after Kotb sent the internet ablaze with theories there was trouble in paradise by hinting the beloved ex-TV host may be back on the single scene, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former NBC host has kept private about her love life for the most part in recent years.

"Kathie Lee was deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, and found solace in her relationship with Richard," a source said in the National Enquirer's new report, "She was frightened she would never find love again, but she did — briefly."

Gifford was married to the late NFL star, with whom she shares her two children, from 1986 until he died in 2015.

Two years after leaving Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda and moving to Tennessee in 2019, she dished about a mystery man, noting she was "happy" and didn't want to "mess it up."

She spilled more about her budding romance in Aug. 2022, proudly gushing that she had "someone very special" in her life while opting to keep further details under wraps. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special," she told PEOPLE.

Split rumors swirled in Dec. as they appeared tense in photos captured after their morning workout at the time amid rumblings that her family "disapproved."

"Now, with their relationship over, she's going through another heartbreak," said a tipster.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Gifford for comment.

It appears she has the support of Kotb no matter what. Another insider said the NBC personality has been "calling her every day and is planning a visit to Nashville soon."

While discussing who could potentially star on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, Kotb earlier this month threw her friend's name into the hat.

"Kathie Lee Gifford!" both Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager exclaimed at the same time.

Kotb sweetly proclaimed, "By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she'd get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute."

The duo noted their casting theory is "unconfirmed," but Kotb pointed out they are "starting to speak things into existence."

